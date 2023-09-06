The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Oregon Road, Gray fire victims invited to attend meetings about forest health

A classic Ford pickup destroyed by the Gray fire off of South Medical Lake Road is photographed on Aug. 22 near Medical Lake. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Spokane Conservation District are hosting informational meetings Thursday and next week for people affected by the Oregon Road and Gray fires.

Thursday’s event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Riverside High School, 4120 E. Deer Park-Milan Road, Chattaroy, according to a news release from the conservation district.

For Gray fire victims, the meeting is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Medical Lake High School, 200 E. Baker St.

Officials will discuss topics like tree survivability assessments, forest practices and regulations, slope instability, reforestation, noxious weeds, forest health and available assistance programs.

The 10,817-acre Oregon Road fire near Elk is 91% contained, according to fire officials Wednesday.

Officials are no longer providing daily updates to the 10,085-acre Gray fire near Medical Lake unless there’s a major development. It was 97% contained over the weekend.

The Oregon Road fire was human-caused, and both fires continue to be investigated.