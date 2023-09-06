The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Pedestrian dies in downtown Spokane car crash

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A woman died and a man was injured after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in downtown Spokane.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to South Maple Street and West Fourth Avenue for a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash, according to a Spokane police news release.

Officers located a man and woman – both pedestrians – in the roadway with critical injuries. They were both taken to an area hospital.

The woman died from her injuries and the man was hospitalized with “critical injuries,” police said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the woman’s identity, the release said.

Police said the driver was not injured and was cooperative with law enforcement. Speed nor impairment were considered factors in the crash.