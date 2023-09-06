Prep roundup: Alexis Griswold scores twice, East Valley girls soccer downs North Central
From staff reports
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Girls soccer
East Valley 4, North Central 1: Alexis Griswold had two goals and an assist and the Knights (1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-1) in a nonleague game. Pearl Wicks scored for NC.
Ferris 10, Rogers 1: Hailey Orellana and Lexi Simpson had two goals apiece and the Saxons (1-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-1) in a nonleague game. Emily Peabody scored for Rogers.
Slowpitch softball
Shadle Park 15, Lewis and Clark 5: Courtney Brown had four hits, including a double, and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game. Izzy Heister and Gabi Keller doubled for LC.