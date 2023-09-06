Ronaiker Palma homers, Spokane Indians beat Hillsboro 4-2

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Ronaiker Palma went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 4-2 in a Northwest League game at Ron Tonkin Field on Wednesday.

The Indians (28-32) halted a six-game winning streak for the Hops (29-33). The teams have split the first two games of the season-ending six-game series.

Spokane jumped on top in the fifth. Nic Kent walked, advanced on a groundout and scored on Palma’s single. Jean Perez followed with a single, then Braiden Ward doubled to left to score both runners.

Spokane’s Keegan James took over on the mound in the bottom half and gave up two runs, on Juan Corniel’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Palma delivered again in the seventh with his first homer of the season, restoring a two-run lead .

Felix Ramirez and Luis Amoroso combined for 3⅓ scoreless inning of relief to finish the game. Indians starter Blake Adams went four shutout innings. He allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.