Spokane Chiefs drop preseason opener against Wenatchee Wild

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Staff reports

Kenta Isogai scored early in the third period for a two-goal lead and the Wenatchee Wild held off the Spokane Chiefs 5-2 in the teams’ first WHL preseason game of the season at Spokane Arena on Wednesday. 

Cohen Harris and Coco Armstong, who just singed to the team earlier in the day, scored for the Chiefs, who hit the road for preseason games against Seattle and Portland in Everett. 

Wenatchee visited the Spokane Arena for the first time since their move from Winnipeg during the offseason. 