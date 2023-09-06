Where is Ken Paxton? After pleading not guilty, Texas AG skips his impeachment trial

By Lauren McGaughy Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is a no-show as the impeachment trial determining his fate is underway.

He appeared in person to plead not guilty on Tuesday morning but then skipped out on the afternoon session of the first day of the proceedings. On Wednesday morning, the suspended attorney general was still absent.

The trial is being held in the Texas Capitol. State senators, serving as jurors, will determine whether Paxton should be removed from office for alleged corruption.

Paxton’s legal and public relations teams did not offer an explanation as to why he has decided not to attend the trial. They did not immediately answer questions about where their client went after he left on Tuesday or whether he plans to appear at any future time during the proceedings.

Paxton was required to appear for the trial’s start. But he is not required to sit through the rest of the proceedings, according to trial rules the Senate drew up this summer.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is presiding over the trial, confirmed Paxton need not be in the chamber after lawyers prosecuting the case asked whether the attorney general must attend.

“I want to clarify under, I believe it was Resolution 36, he was required to be here today but not all day,” Patrick said.

Paxton’s lawyer Tony Buzbee noted, “As per the rule, he was here at 9 as required. I didn’t see anything else in the rule that required him to be here any other time.”

Patrick responded: “Correct.”

The attorney general does not plan to testify on his behalf. Patrick ruled yesterday that prosecutors can not force him to take the witness stand.

Former Gov. James “Pa” Ferguson, the last statewide elected official in Texas to face removal, attended much of his own impeachment trial more than a century ago. He testified over five days, according to “Impeached: The Removal of Texas Governor James E. Ferguson” edited by Jessica Brannon-Wranosky and Bruce A. Glasrud.

The Senate ultimately voted to remove Ferguson and bar him from holding future office.