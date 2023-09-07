2023 Fall High School Sports Preview: Dynamic duo lead Mt. Spokane boys cross country in state pursuit

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Mt. Spokane juniors Kade Brownell and Parker Westermann couldn’t be more opposite.

Brownell is an aggressive, use-all-the-gas-in-the-tank runner while Westermann is calculating, almost to a fault.

They’ve proven that one size doesn’t always fit all. Last year, for example, Brownell took 14th at the State 3A cross country meet and Westermann was 19th, helping the Wildcats to a third-place finish in Pasco.

Brownell finished in a time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds while Westermann was 13 seconds behind. Both earned medals.

They’ll be out for much higher finishes this season. If things go well, Mt. Spokane may contend for a state championship.

The Wildcats finished just 14 points behind state champ Seattle Prep last year in one of the tightest team races in history.

“With 800 meters to go I thought we had it won,” Mt. Spokane coach Scott Daratha said.

To be in the mix again, Mt. Spokane has some work to do. The Wildcats return two other state qualifiers but must find three other varsity runners to fill out the team. Daratha sees four in the mix for the three spots.

Daratha has set up his nonleague schedule to challenge and develop Mt. Spokane’s depth. The Wildcats aren’t even the Greater Spokane League favorite – that tag falls to Cheney. But the Wildcats know that the GSL schedule should set them up for a nice run at state.

“I coached with (former Mead coach Pat) Tyson. So, our expectations first is to take care of business first in the GSL,” Daratha said.

Brownell and Westermann should be one-two finishers in any order in most GSL races. Cheney junior Calvin Hilton, who took 16th (16:19.8) at state last year, will be out to bust up the Wildcat duo this season.

While Brownell had the better cross country season last year, Westermann edged out his friend in track. They’re similar in the classroom, too, with both carrying 3.9 grade-point averages. If you carry the number out to the hundredths, Westermann is slightly ahead.

When it comes to cross country, though, there’s a healthy competition. Daratha hopes his standouts use it to make each other better each week, not to see who will beat the other.

Although that’s certainly an element that has both friends excited.

“We’re best friends, but we want to beat each other every time we step to the line,” Brownell said.

Daratha appreciates each runner’s style.

“Kade is aggressive, and I’ve never tried to coach that out of him,” Daratha said. “Parker is a little conservative. Last year toward the end of races, Parker was generally moving up and Kade was falling back.”

Often, they would meet in the space in between.

They both should challenge for top five placings at state. But Brownell wants more.

“Parker and I are able to run with anybody in the state,” Brownell said. “But I want to win a state title – either in cross country or track. It’ll happen before I’m through. I’m confident.”

Said Westermann: “I didn’t have that great of a race at state last year. So, I want to finish in the top five. It’s sort of redemption for me. I really want to make big strides.”

Daratha sees both making much improvement.

“They’re bigger, stronger and don’t look like little kids anymore. They look like adults,” Daratha said.

The best state finish Mt. Spokane has had is second. By finishing third last year they tied their second-best finish in school history.

“It’s just unbelievable how close we were to winning last year,” Daratha said. “You hold that race 10 times, Seattle Prep wins three times, Bishop Blanchet wins three times, and we win three times. We were the only team to put four guys on the (medals) podium.”

It might explain why Brownell expects a better finish this fall.

“I either want to win solo or for the team to win,” Brownell said. “By the time we get to state I think we’ll have a very good chance of winning if we get our heads into it.”