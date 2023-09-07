2023 Fall High School Sports Preview: Football capsules for Greater Spokane League and Northeast A

Capsules for the 2023 Greater Spokane League and Northeast A football teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2022 season.

4A

Central Valley (4-6, 4-4, fifth): The Bears lost leader Brandon Thomas to graduation along with several other all-league performers, so Ryan Butner, in his eighth season as head coach and 27th in the program, has his work cut out. “Our defense should be very athletic but young,” Butner said. “Our offense has many new pieces, but a leader in (transfer QB) Bo Reisenauer and an offensive line that has the ability to be physical as the season progresses.”

Gonzaga Prep (9-3, 7-1, second): The Bullpups return 26 letter-winners but just six starters from a team that won its state first-round game before losing in a quarterfinal to eventual state champ Lake Stevens last year. Coach David McKenna, in his 16th season, will lean on seniors DB Ryan Jackson and LB Hughes Niyonyishu. “We are green with little varsity playing time,” McKenna said. “We have wonderful team energy and a willingness to learn.”

Lewis and Clark (3-7, 3-5, sixth): Coach Joe Ireland, in his fourth season with the Tigers, has to replace a lot of his offense but had 30 letter-winners back to work with, including two QBs – Cooper Jeffries and Jack Paridon – both of whom will receive playing time. They’ll look to get the ball in the hands of WR Sam Toure. “We feel we have a stout defensive line anchored by Braiden Hall,” Ireland said. The defense will be led by Jeffries at safety and LB Bridger Cloninger.

3A

Cheney (3-7, 2-6, seventh): The Blackhawks have 22 letter-winners and 10 starters back for 10th-year coach Bobby Byrd. They’ll have to replace all-league QB Jakeb Vallence, but senior WR Kordell Laher, an all-league first-team pick, will give new signal-caller Sam Coffin someone to throw to. “The cores of both sides of the ball return so there is a lot of continuity,” Byrd said. “Kids are picking things up great, and we al together have a more intentional focus.”

Ferris (1-9, 0-8, ninth): New coach Jerrall Haynes inherits a program with room to grow. Junior QB John Olson and sophomore RB Arjay Melton-Kinghorn are a couple of pieces to start with. Senior receiver Fareed Lawal is dangerous in open space.

Mead (8-3, 6-2, third): The Panthers qualified for state last year, falling in a first-round matchup on the road. Fourth-year coach Keith Stamps has seven starters – three on offense, four defense – to run it back. “We have a talented roster, but very inexperienced,” Stamps said. “Replacing 15 starters is always a challenge.” Senior WR/DB Max Workman will be a leader while things gel.

Mt. Spokane (9-2, 8-0, first): The Wildcats won their first outright GSL title last year and lost in a state round-of-16 game. Coach Terry Cloer, in his ninth season, has 22 letter-winners back to try to defend the league title, led by senior tandem QB TJ Haberman and WR Bode Gardner. “Our offensive skill positions will be the strength of the team,” Cloer said. “We need to develop more physicality up front on both side of the ball in order to make a deep run.”

Ridgeline (3-7, 1-7, eighth): Third-year coach Dave Myers returns 27 letter-winners and 17 starters from last season with a robust senior class who have mostly been starters since they opened the school three years ago. Junior QB Landon Garner will distribute to senior RBs Kole LeGrant and Nico Pena and WR Deacon Sell. “We are finally experienced, although still young and undersized up front,” Myers said. “We have a lot of seniors who have a lot of experience, and a good number of juniors too.”

University (6-4, 5-3, fourth): The Titans lost a good chunk of offense with the graduation of all-league RB Malaki Miller, but seniors QB Caleb Walcott, TE Shane Skidmore and lineman Waylon Romero are among 15 returning letter-winners for fourth-year coach Kaleb Madison. “We worked hard in the weight room throughout the school year and summer,” Madison said. “We need to control the ball on offense and create takeaways to be successful.”

2A

Clarkston (8-4, 5-1, second): The Bantams were knocked out in a crossover last season and 19 letter-winners return for 10-year coach Brycen Bye. Leading the way is co-offensive POY QB Carter Steinwand and first-team receiver Mason Brown, while Sage LoneBear anchors both lines. “We have better depth than years past,” Bye said. “We have a few new guys stepping into some big-time roles.”

East Valley (1-9, 1-5, sixth): After a couple of years off, Adam Fisher returns for his second stint with the Knights and his 18th season overall. His 10 returning starters are led by two-way all-leaguer Diezel Wilkinson, who is committed to the University of Idaho to play safety. “We’re reestablishing a foundation and a standard of football moving for future teams,” Fisher said. “The coaching staff is very cohesive with extensive knowledge both at the college and high school level to be able to maximize our players’ strengths.”

North Central (0-8, 0-6, seventh): Aaron Woods in his second season with the Wolfpack and brother duo Tommy Elliott, a senior QB, and Nick Elliott, a sophomore receiver, will be counted on to be playmakers. “We’re still laying the foundation for the program,” Woods said. “We have some key returners and starters at skill positions and line. I want us to be competitive and it all starts with being physical up front.”

Pullman (4-5, 3-3, fourth): The Greyhounds were hit hard by graduation but have nine starters back for coach David Cofer in his seventh year as head coach and 19th in the system. Senior QB Caleb Northcroft is a second-year starter, as is first-team all-league senior WR/DB Champ Powaukee. “We have a very talented group of skill players on both sides of the ball and will rely on that athleticism to create big plays,” Cofer said.

Rogers (4-6, 2-4, fifth): Ryan Cole has coached with the Pirates for six years, but this year it’s his program. Rogers will go as its star senior QB Aaron Kinsey goes. The speedster was third in the State 2A 100-meter dash and is a threat to go the house every time he touches the ball. Seniors Hartman Warrick and Ja’Shon Moore were both all-league wideouts last year. “This Rogers team has the talent to go a long way,” Cole said, “but we must stay focused and locked in every single week, regardless of the next opponent.”

Shadle Park (6-5, 5-1, second): The Highlanders lost in a state play-in game last season but have 23 letter-winners and eight starters back, including senior DB Jacob Hernandez and juniors WR/DB Jacob Boston and lineman Carson Eickstadt. Jim Mace, entering his 10th year as head coach at Shadle, doesn’t have many seniors, but most on the roster have good varsity experience. “We are showing signs of being the physical team I desire,” he said. “The kids are smart and willing to put in the extra work.”

West Valley (8-3, 5-1, first): The dean of the GSL 2A ranks, Craig Whitney, is back for his 19th season with the Eagles off a district title and state first-round loss. There are 23 letter winners and 11 starters returning, but it’s a junior-heavy squad, including new QB Ethan Turley. “It’s a great nucleus of retiring players, especially on both sides of the line,” Whitney said.

1A

Colville (7-3, 4-2, third): The Crimson Hawks lost a bunch of all-league starters from last season’s team that lost a crossover game. Seniors RB/LB Isaiah Porter Mills and RB/DT Hunter Gleave look to pick up the slack. “We will need to be successful in the ground game and rely on a solid defense to be competitive in a very tough league,” fourth-year coach and reigning NEA coach of the year Greg Mace said.

Deer Park (4-6, 1-5, sixth): Levi Hogan enters his fourth season at the helm with 15 starters back, including all-leagers RB/DB Liam Bogle and WR/DB Decader Bird, both seniors.

Freeman (9-3, 5-1, second): The Scotties debut their new turf field with a young product this season with just three starters back for fifth-year coach Ben Cochran from a team that advanced to a state semifinal. Senior Luke Whitaker takes over at QB for Beon Phelps, who is now at Boise State, and senior WR/DB Sage Gilbert is a leader. “We’re a very young team,” Cochran said. “We have lots of talent and potential, we’re just not battle-tested yet.”

Lakeside (10-1, 6-0, first): The Eagles lost in a state quarterfinal last season and are reloading for another trip. Multitalented athlete Calvin Mikkelsen switches from TE to QB with the graduation of two-time league MVP Kole Hunsaker. “We graduated a lot of offensive linemen and are looking for guys to gain some experience early in the season,” seventh-year coach Devin Bauer said. “Our goal is to keep improving and taking each week one at a time.”

Medical Lake (0-10, 0-6, seventh): The school district was devastated by late-summer fires, which colors everything the athletic program tries to do this fall. The Cardinals dressed just 22 players for its season opener; after losing several to injury, coach Nick Puzycki forfeited just before halftime. When healthy, Puzycki has two big quarterbacks, Taylor Oliver and Aiden Suddeth, he’ll run with.

Newport (4-5, 2-4, fifth): Seventh-year coach Dave Pomante returns 20 letter-winners and 14 starters from last year’s squad. “We have a deep senior class,” he said. “We need to execute at a high level and stay healthy to be competitive.”

Riverside (5-6, 3-3, fourth): Two-time all-league QB Jake Gaffaney returns for his senior season, with fellow all-leaguer Tyler Lenz and Tristan Davis to form a solid stable of senior leaders. “We have a tight-knit group of seniors,” eighth-year coach Buddy Wood said. “We will be counting on them for us to be competitive in a very challenging NEA league.”