2023 Fall High School Sports Preview: Ridgeline leaning on senior leadership in quest for first state berth

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

The gym walls inside Ridgeline High School are as stylish and clean as one would expect for a school that is only three years old.

But senior libero Makayla Hickman is hoping to add a little clutter in the form of a banner for a state berth – a feat no Falcons athletic team has yet to accomplish.

Not that the volleyball team hasn’t come excruciatingly close the past two seasons.

“It’s been hard being that close the past two years, but we really have faith that this could be the year we finally crack that level and get to state,” Hickman said. “But it’s going to come down to the team chemistry and how we bond on the court.”

Although Hickman and the Falcons have experienced the disappointment of missing out on state the past two years, there have been plenty of bright spots to show how close they are to that top tier.

Most notable was last year’s district semifinal victory over then-unbeaten Mt. Spokane in five sets.

“That win just showed us that we can do it again at any time,” Hickman said. “We had some seniors that we lost, but we have the talent and grit to overcome that.”

Third-year coach Whitney Abell has also instilled in both the program’s players and parents that beating a team like Mt. Spokane can only help build a legacy that takes a long time to establish.

“We’ve talked about and owned the fact that we are a new program going against some legendary schools who have volleyball histories that are fierce,” Abell said. “The beauty of these girls being in the situation they are is there’s not that pressure that we’ve done it this way for 15 or 20 years.”

Abell also leans on seniors Hickman and outside hitter Julianne Hemphill – both second-team all-GSL selections last season – to not only lead with their talent on the court, but their attitudes and ability to motivate off it as well.

“Both of them lead in such different ways and I think that really allows the girls to be who they are in an environment where there’s a lot of pressure to be a high school athlete,” Abell said. “Chewy (Hemphill) is more charismatic and Makayla is more inspirational and focused, so having a balance of both of those personalities in a leadership role and having the skills to back it up is key.”

Hickman credits Hemphill for adding much-needed humor to the huddle along with being one of the more versatile players in the league.

“Chewy is so talented and her vertical is insane. She’s like 5-foot-6 and plays like someone much taller,” Hickman said. “She also plays sand volleyball, so she is super scrappy and loves to dive.”

The Falcons are coming off a 6-3 campaign in Greater Spokane League 4A/3A play, which was tied for third with Gonzaga Prep behind champion Mt. Spokane and second-place Mead. While the Panthers – who took second place at the State 3A tournament last season – reload with five returning starters, Mt. Spokane will have more holes to fill after losing a trio of all-league performers – including MVP Lani Ama.

Abell sees this year’s race for the two spots at state is as open as ever. But she believes what separates her team is the desire to play for each other.

“The girls have expressed that it’s their team goal to make it to state,” Abell said. “It’s never really been talked about in the sense that we want to do it to make school history, but I truly think this group wants it because they care about this team and the people around them.”