2023 Fall High School Sports Preview: Slowpitch softball capsules for Greater Spokane League

Capsules for the 2023 Greater Spokane League slowpitch softball programs.

In alphabetical order. Records and standings from 2022.

Central Valley (16-6, 9-3, third): Joe Stanton enters his 17th season with four starters and six letter-winners back from a team that finished second at state in 4A last season, led by all-league picks senior Sofia Morales (3B) and sophomore Ella Bendele (SS/LF). Freshman SS Shiloh McCoy will start.

Cheney (5-11, 3-9, 10th): Third-year coach Gary Blake has junior all-league picks Mia Ashcroft (OF/1B/3B) and pitcher Alyvia Huffman back as the nucleus. “We have a number of new faces this year and will probably struggle with inconsistency in the early part of the season as we attempt to integrate the new players,” Blake said.

East Valley (1-13, 1-11, 12th): The Knights open the season with a new softball complex but very few returning players – just four from last season for second-year coach Ashley Doyle-Ramsay. Senior OF Angie Metzner and junior SS Haylee Thomas are leaders.

Ferris (10-7, 8-4, sixth): Saxons coach Linda Bushinski is the only slowpitch coach the school has known, taking it on when the league adopted the sport in 2002. She’ll have 11 letter-winners and five starters back this fall, including senior all-league pitcher Katelin Terry. “We have experience with our starters and our team chemistry is good,” Bushinski said.

Gonzaga Prep (8-10, 5-7, seventh): Seniors Grace Shirley (pitcher) and Zoey Rastall (infielder) lead the way for fifth-year coach John Dressler, who has seven starters returning to the program.

Lewis and Clark (6-10, 5-7, seventh): “We are very young and inexperienced at the varsity level,” fourth-year coach Jason Wederspahn said. “We need our youth to continue to grow and get game reps in order to build.” OF Jillian Hatch is a former first-team all-league pick and leads a crew of five seniors. Sophomore Vienna Klein is one to watch.

Mead (17-3, 11-1, second): The Panthers were 3A/2A state runners-up last season and return seven starters, including seniors SS Charlie Stern, pitcher Elayna Cheney and 1B Campbell Brose. “We have a lot of returning players this season who were able to go to State last year and get a taste of what it takes,” seventh-year coach Tiffany Casedy said. “Our strength will be in our younger classes who love the game of softball and are willing to work hard.”

Mt. Spokane (16-6, 8-4, fifth): The Wildcats were third at state last year and have 10 letter-winners back for 11th-year coach Carl Adams – though they’ll have to replace all-leaguers Jessica Waters and Gracie Boe. “We graduated a great group, but I am excited about the team we have and believe we will only get better as we gain more experience,” Adams said.

North Central (0-15, 0-12, 13th): Senior OF Malia Richardson leads a young and energetic group for seventh-year coach Chris Lester. Seven letter-winners and three starters return. “We have several freshmen and brand new players to the sport out for the team,” Lester said.

Ridgeline (11-6, 9-3, fourth): Second-year coach Lori Maupin has seven starters and 12 letter-winners back, with senior outfielders Olivia Warrick and Maggie Carvo as leaders. “We are very excited to start the season with our bats on fire,” Maupin said. “We are young and will be looking to gain experience playing at an intense level very early.”

Rogers (4-12, 2-10, 11th): The Pirates are young, but experienced, with eight starters and nine letter-winners back, including all-league senior OF Bailey Dexter and all-league juniors Vanessa Bolen (SS) and Haly Bernard (P). Coach Cris Coffield says the team will hit, but how far they go will be determined by playing consistent defense.

Shadle Park (5-12, 5-7, ninth): The Highlanders lost a lot of leadership to graduation, but fourth-year coach Scott Harmon is excited about the turnout this fall. “We have more kids signed up than the last three seasons,” he said. “We are pleased with the direction of the program.” The lone senior, Amber Hargrave, will be counted on to be a leader.

University (19-2, 12-0, first): The Titans were State 3A champs last season and have 12 letter-winners and seven starters returning for fifth-year coach Matt Connor. “Solid experience and strong senior leaders will provide the intangibles that teams need to be successful,” he said. Six seniors, led by GSL MVP Maliya Mann, provide a deep nucleus.