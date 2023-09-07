2023 Fall High School Sports Preview: Volleyball capsules for the Greater Spokane League

By From staff reports

Capsules for the 2023 volleyball programs in the Greater Spokane League.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and finish from 2022 season.

4A

Central Valley (1-15, 0-9, tenth): Six starters – four of whom are seniors – are back for the Bears, who are looking to get back to the state tournament after missing out last season. Junior libero Maddie Joswick was named to the All-GSL honorable mention squad in 2022.

Gonzaga Prep (12-9, 6-3, fourth): New coach Nikki Leonard will lean on the talents of senior outside hitters Lilli Etter and Maddie Finnegan. The Bullpups return three starters off last year’s squad who finished third in league and earned a State 4A berth.

Lewis and Clark (9-10, 5-4, fifth): Five senior starters are back from last year to give first-year coach Kara Nitteberg some valuable experience on the court. Two-time first-team outside hitter Ellie DeAndre will pace the Tigers’ attack.

3A

Cheney (11-8, 4-5, sixth): First-year coach Shellie Klinkenberg will lean on the experience of seniors Haleigh Ghering (setter) and Joy Assonken (outside hitter). The Blackhawks also expect to get quality play from middle hitter Mariah Hill, who played JV last year.

Ferris (9-9, 3-6, seventh): The Saxons bring back All-GSL second-team players Kennedy Smith and Mia Oty for their senior seasons. Also back is Katherine Michelbook, who was on the honorable mention team last year. Ferris is hoping to earn its first state berth since 2001.

Mead (17-1, 8-1, second): Following a second-place finish at state, the Panthers will lean on the experience of senior setter Brielle Wilson along with All-GSL honorable mention players Olivia Paul and Ava Durgan.

Mt. Spokane (18-1, 9-0, first): Graduation hit the Wildcats hard after last year’s fourth-place finish at state with reigning league MVP Lani Ama and first-team outside hitter Maggie Degenhart gone. Outside hitter Jillian Davis will pace this year’s squad.

North Central (4-11, 1-8, ninth): The Wolfpack will have to adjust to life without graduated all-league regulars Kelsie Delp and Stephanie Leach, but NC and coach Karrie Delp do return a pair of starters in middle blocker Samantha Downey and outside hitter Jordin Harmer.

Ridgeline (11-6, 6-3, third): The Falcons return a pair of all-league talents in libero Makayla Hickman and outside hitter Julianne Hemphill from last year’s squad that upset Mt. Spokane in the district semifinals.

University (7-10, 3-6, eighth): First-team selection Allie Ferrin leads a group of five returning starters for the Titans, who are looking for their first state berth since 2016. Outside hitter Lainey Calvary will provide the offensive firepower across from Ferrin.

2A

Clarkston (7-10, 5-5, third): Coach Marie Huffman returns four starters and six letter-winners from last year’s squad, including All-GSL second-team libero Leah Copeland. The Bantams will have to reload slightly after losing three key starters to graduation.

East Valley (5-12, 3-7, fifth): The Knights bring back four starters from last year’s squad, including outside hitter Kaiden Davis and setter Kamea Davis. Ninth-year coach Chad Coupland expects plenty of young players to see court time this season as well.

Pullman (17-3, 10-0, first): The Greyhounds are looking to build off last year’s fourth-place finish at state and are led by senior All-GSL first-team selections Lily McNannay (libero) and Sophie Armstrong (outside hitter).

Rogers (0-16, 0-10, sixth): Reigning 2A coach of the year Amy Gipe will have to reload after losing five starters to graduation. The trio of Maya Valerio, Lexi Holsinger and Camille Paladino are all back.

Shadle Park (9-6, 8-2, second): Entering her 24th year at the helm for the Highlanders, coach Brooke Meyer will again lean on All-GSL standout Abbey Flerchinger, who was named league MVP last season. Shadle returns five starters from last year.

West Valley (6-12, 4-6, fourth): The Eagles are led by first-team setter Kendall Focht and second team outside hitter Hailey Colyar. West Valley is looking to end a state drought that stretches back to 2010.