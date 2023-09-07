‘Be the best’: Idaho cornerback Marcus Harris raises the standard for 2023 season

By Colton Clark For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Asked about his individual goals for this season, Idaho’s Marcus Harris set the bar high.

“To be the best cornerback in the Big Sky,” he said earlier this week.

It’d be fair to say that Harris is off to a nice start.

The redshirt junior had an interception, five tackles and half a sack in the Vandals’ season opener, a 42-17 rout of Lamar on Aug. 31 in Beaumont, Texas.

Harris spearheaded a stellar debut from Idaho’s pass defense, which allowed just 119 yards (31 in the first half). Early in the third quarter, he had the highlight of the day for the Vandals’ defensive unit.

Harris stationed himself in shallow coverage on a first-down play, intercepted a pass and returned it 13 yards. The takeaway, Idaho’s first of the year, set up a touchdown drive that put the Vandals up 35-0.

Harris will lead Idaho’s defense into a Week 2 matchup against FBS opponent Nevada. The Vandals visit the Wolf Pack, a game set to kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday in Reno.

Opening the season with a strong showing was a confidence-boost for Harris, who is coming off a breakout 2022 season. He recorded 53 tackles and tied for third in Idaho single-season history with 14 pass deflections. Harris also returned a fumble for a touchdown and had two interceptions – he brought one back for a score.

“He’s a playmaker,” second-year coach Jason Eck said of Harris. “He finds the ball. He’s got a knack for making turnovers and is just a great cover guy.”

Forcing turnovers is a major point of emphasis for the Idaho defense this year, and Harris is poised to create more takeaways than he did last season.

“I’ve taken a big step in my game, for sure,” he said.

“I’m a very confident player as is, but just getting that first one on the board is big. You always want those interceptions. There are guys who are just itching to make a play or get a turnover, and when you do, it boosts your confidence and you can spread that to everybody.”

Harris, a fourth-year Vandal, was named a first-time team captain before the season.

“You see what he is on the field, obviously a valuable player – a great cover guy who can accelerate and run,” Vandals cornerbacks coach Stanley Franks said Tuesday during the Idaho coach’s show. “But I’m proud of how he’s grown up, being a leader for the team off the field. He’s a leader in our room consistently – knowing the playbook, attacking the day and understanding what it is to handle yourself like a pro.”

There’s no question that Harris is the pace-setter for the defense and perhaps the team’s top defensive NFL prospect. Eck said the cornerback has embraced his new role as a defensive captain.

“When you’re a captain, all of your actions are scrutinized and you gotta make sure you’re always looking at the messages of your actions, and he’s done a great job of buying into that,” Eck said.

“He’s always been a great leader by example, because he makes a lot of plays and practices hard, but he’s growing in all aspects of that. When your best players are also great leaders, that (creates) a really good team.”

Idaho Vandals defensive back Marcus Harris (11) reacts after running a fumble he recovered back for a touchdown against WSU during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy this photo

Harris carries high expectations into 2023 after landing on the All-Big Sky second team and the HERO Sports sophomore All-American team last year. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder was the lone Vandals defender to be named to the preseason all-conference first team.

“It always feels good to be recognized, especially when you put in the work for it,” Harris said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just preseason awards based on stuff from last year. I like the expectations. It sets the bar high.”

Harris’ career saw some twists and turns before he reached this position .

A Portland native, Harris starred at Grant High before beginning his collegiate career at Oregon State in 2019. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then sat out the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

In search of an expanded playing role, Harris entered the transfer portal in early 2021. Idaho was the first program to reach out, and the Vandals’ roster had some Portland connections – including former quarterback CJ Jordan, one of Harris’ childhood friends.

Harris transferred to Idaho in February 2021 and served as a reserve safety during the Vandals’ six-game spring season. He flipped to cornerback in fall 2021 and earned a starting spot. Harris finished that season with 47 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception.

“The biggest thing was just becoming comfortable again with playing football,” he said. “I redshirted at Oregon State, then we had that COVID season here and I was playing safety, so I wasn’t fully comfortable. Then, I took it to the next level and played with a purpose, and just wanted to get better every day.

“I just wanted to do it. That was the biggest thing. I put in the effort and understood that I play a position where bad things will happen and you need to have the mindset to bounce back.”

The Vandals made a coaching change after the 2021 season, but Harris felt he was developing steadily at Idaho. He said he saw potential in the team’s new staff and returning players, so he decided to stick around. Harris helped the Vandals to a breakthrough season and an FCS playoff appearance in 2022.

Harris graduated in May with a degree in psychology, then set his sights on big accomplishments for the 2023 season.