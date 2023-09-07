Field Reports: Yellowstone names new leader of wolf program

From staff reports

A longtime biologist is taking the helm of Yellowstone National Park’s wolf research and monitoring efforts.

Yellowstone National Park announced last week that Dan Stahler has been selected to lead the Yellowstone Wolf Project. He replaces Doug Smith, who retired last year.

According to a park news release, Stahler has been involved in wolf research in Yellowstone since 1997, just a couple of years after wolves were reintroduced.

He started as a volunteer and graduate student researcher. He was hired as a biologist for the wolf project in 2002.

“Dan is a proven leader with the scientific experience, credibility, and vision needed to manage these critical wildlife programs into the future,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release.

Stahler is originally from Vermont. He studied conservation biology at Middlebury College, and he also earned a master’s degree from the University of Vermont and a doctoral degree from UCLA while studying predators in Yellowstone.

He also leads the Yellowstone Cougar Project and the Elk Research and Monitoring Program, and he’s Yellowstone’s threatened and endangered species coordinator. He’ll continue in each of those positions, according to the release.

Fish Fest planned Saturday at Lake Roosevelt

The National Park Service is hosting a free and family friendly fishing festival at the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area on Saturday.

Called Fish Fest, the event offers attendees the chance to fish with a ranger and receive instruction on casting, reeling and knot tying, according to a flyer from the National Park Service.

It will also offer youngsters the chance to become a “Junior Angler.”

The first 300 kids 14 years old or younger will receive a free fishing pole.

The event begins at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Spring Canyon Day Use Area, which is 2 miles east of Grand Coulee off of SR 174.

Spokane Valley river cleanup scheduled Sept. 16

The last big Spokane River cleanup of the year is coming.

Spokane River Forum is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Spokane River at several locations in the valley on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The river forum’s announcement said cleanup efforts this year are expected to surpass a total of 30,000 pounds of trash.

The organization is looking for people to help clean up the river at the Harvard Road, Barker Road, Mirabeau Trailhead and Trent Bridge locations.

Volunteers can sign up at spokaneriver.net/events/cleanup-volunteer/get-up-get-out-for-spokane-river-clean-up/public-cleanup-registration/.