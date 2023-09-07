Letters for Sept. 7, 2023

KEWU goes the way of the dodo

What a summer for the empty suits running our public universities. First the Pac-12 goes the way of the dodo and now KEWU. If admin wants to keep cosplaying like their heroes in the boardroom, then they should take their corporate double-speak to the private sector where it belongs and leave our schools to those who understand what it means to steward public resources in the in the best interests of the communities they serve.

Ned Fadeley

Spokane

Thiessen rewriting history

Marc Thiessen’s column “Biden’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan could cost him re-election” (Aug. 29) just proves Thiessen is a partisan hack and The Spokesman-Review is wasting space with his opinion.

One would hope those who recall that chaotic and fatal withdrawal in 2021 also remember Trump signed the treaty with Afghanistan. Remember Trump wanted to have the Taliban at Camp David on Sept. 11 for that treaty signing. Remember Trump and ineffective Secretary of State Mike Pompeo freed 5,000 Taliban leaders who ended up turning on the U.S. Trump also planned a May pullout that Biden delayed four months as we tried to get our Afghan allies out ahead of the withdrawal. Surely Trump would have abandoned those Afghans as he did the Kurds.

While Thiessen is rewriting history, here’s something else to remember:

2001: 11 U.S. troops killed in hostile action

2002: 17

2003: 312

2004: 735

2005: 739

2006: 769

2007: 847

2009: 467

2010: 456

2011: 395

2012: 239

2013: 91

2014: 38

2015: 16

2016: 16

2017: 21

2018: 14

2019: 21

2020: 9

2021: 13, now Republicans care.

If only they cared that much about a larger number of grade school children killed at Sandy Hook or in Uvalde, Texas, we might listen to them.

Dave Trimmer

Spokane Valley

David Knaggs for Mead school board

Knowing my son-in-law, David Knaggs, as I do, I was delighted when he announced his candidacy for a position on the Mead School District board of directors. You can find out more about him and why he is running for this position by going to knaggsformeadkids.com.

David is one sharp individual with a keen mind focused on how the school district can best serve the needs of kids of diverse capabilities within the district. His background in engineering and management will serve the district well in ensuring a quality educational experience for all students, without interjecting “political drama” into that effort. He is a good listener and will give thoughtful consideration of issues before taking action.

As a grandfather of children with needs ranging from special education to advanced placement, I believe it is essential to have school board members who understand the unique needs of these children and how the district can provide a quality educational experience for all. David Knaggs will be that kind of school board member.

Please join me in enthusiastically supporting David Knaggs for the Mead School District board Of directors. The district’s children and their families will be well served by David’s vision and wisdom.

Mark Newbold

Spokane

Madsen column not the truth

I am extremely disappointed that the Madsen op-ed regarding climate change was published by The Spokesman-Review on Aug. 31 (“Climate change too complex to blame on single cause”). In today’s age of misinformation, it is very important that a publication such as the Review only publish the truth. Sadly her column did not reflect the truth.

I rely on the Review for reliable, truthful information. You failed me this time.

Glen Jones

Spokane