Man accused of driving drunk downtown before firing gun toward woman

A 54-year-old man is accused of drunken driving before firing at least one round toward a woman Wednesday night in downtown Spokane.

Francis O’Neill was charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and DUI and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

The victim told police O’Neill approached her in a black Buick Lucerne at about 11 p.m. at Stevens Street and Railroad Alley Avenue, according to court documents.

She said O’Neill got out of the car, waved a firearm around and yelled at her. She said he racked the slide on the gun, ejected a round and then fired a round, documents say.

A witness told police the Buick drove up to him at the downtown intersection and he was told the driver, O’Neill, had a firearm in the center console of the car. The witness said he tried to contact a nearby patrol car for help when he heard a gunshot and saw the victim run from the vehicle.

Another witness said he was with friends near the intersection when O’Neill approached the group in the Buick, court records show. The witness said O’Neill asked him and his friends to get in his car, he told police.

The witness said O’Neill became irate and produced a firearm while standing beside his vehicle. He and his friends ran away, and O’Neill accused the group of stealing his gun even though he was holding a firearm, the witness told police.

The witness said O’Neill pointed the gun at the victim and fired at least one round, documents say. He said he heard O’Neill fire another round but did not see where he was aiming. He told police O’Neill briefly drove away in the Buick before returning.

Court documents did not make it clear whether O’Neill knew the victim or witnesses.

Officers noticed signs of impairment from O’Neill, including slurred speech to the point where he was difficult to understand or incomprehensible, according to documents.

O’Neill asked the same questions even when they had been answered, had poor balance and struggled to stand up straight or walk in a line, police said in documents.

O’Neill told police he had about six beers at a north Spokane bar before driving downtown. He denied involvement in the shooting.

O’Neill made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court and is set for an arraignment Sept. 19.

He remained in jail Thursday night on a $100,000 bond.