Manuel Pena leads Hillsboro over Spokane 6-2

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Manuel Pena went 3 for 4 with a home run and a triple and the Hillsboro Hops beat the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Thursday in a Northwest League game at Ron Tonkin Field.

Pena, who had three RBIs, hit a solo homer in the fifth inning to put the Hops (30-33) ahead 4-0. Nic Kent hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth and AJ Lewis scored on a throwing error in the seventh as Spokane (28-32) cut the deficit to 4-2. Pena’s two-run triple in the seventh added insurance.

Spokane starter Cullen Kafka (5-4) allowed two runs in three innings.

The Hops lead the season-ending six-game series 2-1.