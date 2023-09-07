PayneWest Insurance aquired by Fortune 500 firm

Effective earlier this week, Fortune 500 company Marsh McLennan Agency finalized its acquisition of PayneWest Insurance.

PayneWest’s offices, including two in Spokane and others located in Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, officially changed their names on Tuesday, which was the final step to complete its transition to Marsh McLennan, according to Anne Costilla, spokeswoman for the major insurance broker.

The acquisition was first announced in April 2021 but took full effect upon the recent name change.

With global reach and annual revenues topping $20 billion, Marsh McLennan will offer previous PayneWest offices more resources, partnerships and opportunities, Chairman and Founder Terry Payne said in a news release.

“It’s never been about the name. It’s all about the colleagues and what we do,” he said. “Operations will remain the same as they have always been, focusing on taking care of our clients, colleagues and communities.”

PayneWest Insurance currently makes up the entirety of the Northwest region of Marsh McLennan Agency. Locations will host events to introduce the name change to their communities in September and October, according to a company statement.