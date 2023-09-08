61-year-old woman identified as pedestrian who was struck, killed by driver downtown

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in downtown Spokane.

Olivine Togstad, 61, died from blunt-force injuries of the head, torso and extremities, the medical examiner’s office said. It ruled the death an accident.

The examiner said Togstad died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The driver, who police determined was not at fault, struck Togstad and another pedestrian, critically injuring him, on South Maple Street and West Fourth Avenue.

The man’s status was unclear Friday.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said it appeared the pedestrians were crossing the street mid-block – not at a crosswalk – without checking for traffic before stepping into the street.