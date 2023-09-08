Food prices march downward

Global food prices resumed declines to the lowest in more than two years amid ample supplies of cooking oils and dairy, even as worries persist over flows of key staples from some regions.

An index of food-commodity costs fell 2.1% last month on subdued demand and good output of vegetable oils and milk, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.

The gauge has slid 24% since hitting a record in March 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted grain exports.

Grains have been a big driver of the retreat since last year. A second bumper Russian wheat harvest has helped temper prices, and Ukrainian exports continue to flow despite the end of a Black Sea grain deal and repeated attacks on its ports.

The U.S. is also forecast to collect a near-record corn crop, although extreme heat at the end of the growing season risks curbing yields.

IRS uses AI to crack down

The Internal Revenue Service plans to use artificial intelligence to crack down on tax schemes by wealthy individuals and businesses, the agency said Friday. The move is the latest in the agency’s reshuffling after an influx of tens of billions of dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act.

The federal tax collector said AI will help audit 75 of the largest partnerships in the United States by the end of the month, including those between hedge funds, real estate investors, publicly traded companies and large law firms.

Each partnership averages around $10 billion in assets.

“For AI, it helps us with pattern recognition and trends we could not see before,” said Daniel Werfel, the IRS commissioner.

From wire reports