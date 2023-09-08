Late Nathan Mayes goal lifts Spokane Chiefs over Seattle in preseason clash

EVERETT, WA – Nathan Mayes scored with 2 1/2 minutes left and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 8-6 in a WHL preseason game at Angel of the Winds Arena on Friday.

Mayes’ go-ahead goal came off assists from Berkly Catton and Conner Roulette. Catton finished with two goals and two assists. Owen Martin added two goals and Roulette had three assists.

The teams combined for six goals in the third period, despite Spokane outshooting Seattle 14-5 in the final stanza.

Carter Esler and Cooper Michaluk split the game in net, with Esler stopping 21-of-23 shots faced over the first 31 minutes of play.

The Chiefs continue their preseason slate against Portland in Everett on Saturday at 2 p.m.