Prep football roundup Week 2: Bo Reisenauer leads Central Valley over Lewis and Clark
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
GSL 4A/3A
Central Valley 38, Lewis and Clark 0: Bo Reisenauer threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns, and receiver Kimoni Davis totaled 120 yards and two touchdowns as the host Bears (1-1, 1-1) beat the Tigers (1-1. 1-1).
Nonleague
Rogers 34, Grangeville 18: Aaron Kinsey rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another, and the visiting Pirates (2-0) topped the Bulldogs (1-2).
Pullman 17, Moscow 10: Caleb Northcroft completed 14 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, Pullman’s defense recorded seven sacks and the Greyhounds (1-1) beat the visiting Bears (1-1). Gavin Brown had 81 receiving yards and one touchdown for Pullman.
Freeman 41, St. Maries 12: Luke Whitaker threw four touchdown passes and the visiting Scotties (2-0) beat the Lumberjacks (0-2). Sage Gilbert and Kanoa Rogan caught three touchdown passes apiece for Freeman.
West Valley 21, Lakeland 10: Austin Clark ran for a 73-yard touchdown and the visiting Eagles (1-1) defeated the Hawks (3-1).
Lakeside 35, East Valley 14: The visiting Eagles (2-0) beat the Knights (0-2). Details were not reported.
Colville 27, North Central 14: The visiting Bantams (2-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-2). Details were not reported.
Shadle Park 33, Riverside 23: The Highlanders (2-0) got past the visiting Rams (2-1). Details were not reported.
Lewiston 42, Clarkston 26: The Bengals (1-1) beat the rival Bantams (1-1). Details were not reported.
Priest River 34, Medical Lake 22: The Spartans (2-0) topped the visiting Cardinals (1-0). Details were not reported.