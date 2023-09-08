Prep football roundup Week 2: Bo Reisenauer leads Central Valley over Lewis and Clark

Updated Sat., Sept. 9, 2023 at 12 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 38, Lewis and Clark 0: Bo Reisenauer threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns, and receiver Kimoni Davis totaled 120 yards and two touchdowns as the host Bears (1-1, 1-1) beat the Tigers (1-1. 1-1).

Nonleague

Rogers 34, Grangeville 18: Aaron Kinsey rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another, and the visiting Pirates (2-0) topped the Bulldogs (1-2).

Pullman 17, Moscow 10: Caleb Northcroft completed 14 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, Pullman’s defense recorded seven sacks and the Greyhounds (1-1) beat the visiting Bears (1-1). Gavin Brown had 81 receiving yards and one touchdown for Pullman.

Freeman 41, St. Maries 12: Luke Whitaker threw four touchdown passes and the visiting Scotties (2-0) beat the Lumberjacks (0-2). Sage Gilbert and Kanoa Rogan caught three touchdown passes apiece for Freeman.

West Valley 21, Lakeland 10: Austin Clark ran for a 73-yard touchdown and the visiting Eagles (1-1) defeated the Hawks (3-1).

Lakeside 35, East Valley 14: The visiting Eagles (2-0) beat the Knights (0-2). Details were not reported.

Colville 27, North Central 14: The visiting Bantams (2-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-2). Details were not reported.

Shadle Park 33, Riverside 23: The Highlanders (2-0) got past the visiting Rams (2-1). Details were not reported.

Lewiston 42, Clarkston 26: The Bengals (1-1) beat the rival Bantams (1-1). Details were not reported.

Priest River 34, Medical Lake 22: The Spartans (2-0) topped the visiting Cardinals (1-0). Details were not reported.