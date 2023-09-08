Spokane bats cooled by Hillsboro starter Spencer Giesting in 7-1 loss

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Spokane continued to struggle as its Northwest League season comes closer to the end in a 7-1 loss at Hillsboro on Friday.

The Indians (28-34 second half) were stymied by Hops starter Spencer Giesting (7-6), who allowed one run in 6⅔ innings with six strikeouts.

The Hops (31-33) supported Giesting with three runs each in the second and fifth innings.

Spokane’s lone run came in the third inning when Parker Kelly’s single scored Braiden Ward.

Kelly led the Indians with two hits.

The Hops lead the season-ending, six-game series 3-1. The teams will meet at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.