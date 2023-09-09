A Grip on Sports: As the Cougars host No. 19 Wisconsin tonight, a bigger game began Friday just up the road

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s funny, but not in the laughing way. Here it is, the second Saturday in September, and we’re thinking about courtroom drama more then on-the-field fireworks. At least we feel we need to be. After all, Washington State’s football future (and every other sport’s as well) will be determined more in a Colfax courtroom early next week than it will be against Wisconsin this evening.

• It seems silly to have to write such words. It seemed so simple a month ago. And probably should have been. But we didn’t count on the chutzpah of the former Pac-12 CEOs.

More than a year ago, UCLA and USC made the bombshell announcement they were leaving the Pac-12. Headed to the Big Ten. The schools were almost immediately stripped of any input in the conference’s future. The remaining 10 members didn’t want them corrupting the league’s future more than they already had.

That was a wise decision, one of the few the conference would make in the next 14 months. And, most importantly, one supported by the conference’s bylaws. Neither UCLA nor USC made a fuss. They were out the door and about to make a boatload of money.

A couple months ago, Colorado announced it was leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12. It wasn’t a bombshell, though it seemed to catch commissioner George Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 leadership – including WSU president Kirk Schulz – a little by surprise. More for the timing than the outcome.

Still, the remaining nine members stripped Colorado of any input in the conference’s future. Again, a wise decision. As far as we know, the Buffaloes’ leadership accepted the fate. The other nine moved forward trying to come up with a media deal they could all agree on.

They didn’t.

Washington and Oregon bailed one Friday morning in August, headed, at a reduced rate, to the Big Ten. The three other mountain schools left a few hours later, off to the Big 12 as well.

Four Pac-12 schools were left. Within a couple weeks, that number was reduced to two, after California and Stanford were welcomed by the ACC.

Oregon State and Washington State were the only Pac-12 schools remaining. And, based on the bylaws that govern the entity, the only voting members of the board. Eight of the 10 schools leaving enforced that over a year ago and the original two defectors agreed to that decision.

Now, it seems, 10 schools decided it is in their interest to ignore precedent and demand a seat at the table. You know, the one where all the financial decisions will be made – even though they have decided to tie themselves to another financial institution.

The chutzpah.

It’s like George Costanza quitting on a Friday afternoon and returning to work Monday as if nothing had happened.

If you worked for Meta and told everyone in your office you were leaving to join X, you think Mark Zuckerberg would let you sit in on decisions related to the running of Threads? OK, so that’s silly. No one would ever join X, but still the point is clear. Once you’ve made the decision to join a competitor, why should be allowed to have one iota of input in your current place of employment operates.

Especially since your governing rules prohibits it, you’ve agreed to those rules and you’ve enforced them viciously recently.

Again, the chutzpah of these folks.

According to the lawsuit (you can read it here) Oregon State and Washington State filed against the former Pac-12 10 and Kliavkoff in Whitman County yesterday, an unnamed representative of a departing school, citing the conference’s super-majority provisions, wrote this in an Sept. 6 email: “It seems obvious that any 9 Members can declare the fate of the Conference at any time.”

Uh, that’s why the following withdrawal provision was written into the bylaws:

“Additionally, if a member delivers notice of withdrawal in violation of this chapter, the member’s representative to the Pac-12 Board of Directors shall automatically cease to be a member of the Pac-12 Board of Directors and shall cease to have the right to vote on any matter before the Pac-12 Board of Directors.”

Once a school decides to leave, they are no longer a member. Thus, they have no input in the conference’s decision-making process.

Here’s the crux of the matter. When USC and UCLA left, the 10 remaining members could have voted to dissolve the conference and divide the assets and liabilities equally. All it took was eight members wanting to do that. They didn’t.

After Colorado left, it could have happened again. They didn’t. Heck, when Cal, Stanford, OSU and WSU were left, if three had wanted, they could have. They didn’t. Now the 10 who have skedaddled want to dine on the conference’s cake. And they want any slices left in the pantry.

We’re wrong. Chutzpah doesn’t quite cut it. But most of the words that do we can’t share here.

• By the way, there is an off-the-field battle going on in Spokane which is about to leave Seahawk fans in the lurch tomorrow. We’ll delve into the Comcast/KAYU 28 war Sunday morning – if it doesn’t get resolved between now and then.

WSU: Ok, back to tonight’s game in Pullman against 19th-ranked Wisconsin. It’s a big deal. Why? Greg Woods delves into all the reasons in his preview today. … Greg also has his keys to a Washington State victory. And he tells us why he doesn’t think that will happen. … Off the field, we have this Ellen Dennis story in the S-R on the lawsuit. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, we’re trying something different today. After we get through this section concerning the lawsuit, its history and ramifications, we’re going to divide the rest of this section into mini-section on each of the games. If it seems to work, maybe we’ll do this from now on. … Jon Wilner is the voice of the conference, in sort of a John the Baptist sense. His cries from the wilderness today? A look at the 11 days that led up to the filing of the lawsuit and a summary of what the suit contains. He also has, in the Mercury News, some thoughts from WSU AD Pat Chun and his Oregon State counterpart, Scott Barnes. … John Canzano also covers Friday’s actions by the left-behind duo. … And, yes, the lawsuit made the national news. … Now on to the games, listed by (other than WSU’s 4:30 contest on ABC) when they will appear on your TV:

– Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado (9 a.m., Fox): If you live in Spokane and are a Comcast subscriber, you won’t be able to watch this game without an antenna. There is a skirmish going on between KAYU 28’s ownership group and Comcast, as James Hanlon explains in this story. But if you can watch it, you get to see the Deion Sanders show from Boulder for the first time this season. It played to boffo reviews on the road last week. Too bad Fox didn’t schedule this old rivalry game for prime time.

– No. 12 Utah at Baylor (9 a.m., ESPN): If you live somewhere that has Charter cable, this will be tough to watch. But we digress – and will delve into all this tomorrow. Anyhow, the Bears are coming off an upset loss and Utah a big win over Florida. Will star Ute quarterback Cam Rising play? Probably not.

– Tulsa at No. 8 Washington (2 p.m., Pac-12 Networks): Expect the Huskies to roll. And for Washington to work on its running game with a big showdown next week at Michigan State on the schedule.

– No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech (4, Fox): The Red Raiders were upset last week. Oregon scored 81 points. Another Pac-12 game with another Power 5 conference member. Can the Ducks go into Lubbock and pick up a win?

– UCLA at San Diego State (4:30, CBS): This one is sneaky tough for the Bruins. San Diego State has looked average at best in its first two games. But maybe Brady Hoke has been saving something for UCLA. A tough road test that won’t be viewed that way.

– UC Davis at No. 16 Oregon State (6, Pac-12 Networks): The Beavers are on a roll. But the Aggies are one of the better FCS teams and have nothing to lose. The off-the-field issues for OSU shouldn’t play a part but you never know.

– Auburn at California (7:30, ESPN): If the Bears can build on last week’s easy win and somehow upset a run-of-the-mill SEC school, it will mean a lot down the road. Not just for Cal but for everyone in the conference.

– Oklahoma State at Arizona State (7:30, FS1): This is the toughest assignment for a conference school, even tougher than the game just above. Arizona State is rebuilding under new coach Kenny Dillingham. The Cowboys are rebuilding too but had a lot better core to begin with.

– Stanford at No. 6 USC (7:30, Fox): Not a good Saturday for KAYU and Comcast to have a spat. The only conference game on the schedule, it is also the last of that variety between the Trojans and their oldest conference opponent. Just another sad footnote in a season of them.

Idaho: The Vandals, like Eastern, play a Mountain West school today on the road. But unlike EWU, we wouldn’t be at all shocked if Idaho defeats Nevada in Reno. Colton Clark has a preview of the 4 p.m. game.

EWU: The Eagles go on the road for the second consecutive week and for just as often they face a tough foe. This time it is the Mountain West’s Fresno State, fresh off an upset of Michigan State in East Lansing. Dan Thompson has three things to watch as Eastern tries for another upset of an FBS foe. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Cal Poly travels to face San Jose State, hoping to show how improved it is in Paul Wulff’s first year as head coach. … The conference’s best game? Probably No. 3 Montana State at top-ranked South Dakota State. It doesn’t get much better. … Northern Colorado is going to be tested again this week against Incarnate Word. Next week, the Bears travel to Pullman. … Idaho State picked up a big win off the field this past week. Now the Bengals try to put another loss on Utah State’s ledger. … The other big nonconference FCS matchup takes place in Iowa, with 12th-ranked Weber State facing No. 21 Northern Iowa. … Northern Arizona needs more performances like this one today. … Sacramento State hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.

Preps: It wasn’t easy but Bode Gardner and Mt. Spokane got past Ridgeline last night, 28-20. Dave Nichols was at Union Stadium and has this game story. … Ferris picked up its first win for new coach Jerrall Haynes, 42-28, yesterday afternoon at Ferris High. Steve Christlaw has the coverage. … We can pass along a roundup of the rest of Friday’s games.

Indians: The season is winding down for Spokane, though the offense seems about out of steam. Hillsboro rolled to a 7-1 victory over the visiting Indians. Two games remain.

Chiefs: Spokane traveled to Everett for a preseason game last night and defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 8-6. Dave Nichols has all the information.

Mariners: George Kirby seems to be a guy who goes out to the mound, gives it everything he’s got and then has no problem turning it over to the bullpen. And he hates to lose. He didn’t get the loss Friday night in Tampa, but his M’s did, 7-4, as Kirby coughed up a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh. He wasn’t happy he did it and he wasn’t happy Scott Servais even gave him the chance. He felt done after 90 pitches. … The M’s have to do the hard things to win the West. Can they?

Seahawks: We linked a story above on the television issues in Spokane. As for the on-the-field issues for the Hawks as the Rams visit? They trust Geno Smith to get them through any offensive ones in the opener. Him and his receivers, of course. … Jordyn Brooks came back from ACL surgery in an amazing short time.

• Depending on what happens tonight in Pullman – we will watch on ABC and post a TV Take right after – tomorrow’s column might be really long. Not only do we want to cover what’s happening between Comcast and KAYU, we also want to examine why a couple of recent carriage issues might just be more than just typical negotiation bumps. We’re thinking canary-in-the-coal-mine stuff. Could the seemingly endless increase in media money be drying up? It’s possible. And if it does, chaos ensues. Ya, even more chaos than we’re seeing right now. Until later …