Benny Montgomery homers in 11th, Spokane Indians beat Hillsboro 9-8

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Benny Montgomery hit a three-run home run in the 11th inning on his 21st birthday, and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 9-8 in a Northwest League game at Ron Tonkin Field on Saturday.

With two on in the 11th, Montgomery hit a 2-0 fastball to straight center for his 10th home run of the season.

Spokane’s Luis Amoroso (5-1) allowed Juan Corniel’s two-run homer with one down in the bottom of the 11th, but Jack Hurley lined into a double play to end the game.

Gavin Conticello gave the Hops a lead in the first on a three-run homer, his second of the season, off Indians starter Mason Albright. The Hops added a run in the fifth when Hurley tripled in Wilderd Patino.

The Indians (29-34 second half) scored five in the seventh on two hits, three Hillsboro errors and a wild pitch. Cuba Bess delivered a two-run single and later scored on a double steal.

The Hops (31-34) tied it in the bottom half against reliever Keegan James on Christian Cerda’s double to left-center that scored Patino.

Jesus Ordonez had an RBI single for Spokane in the 10th, and Gino Groover doubled in the tying run for Hillsboro in the bottom half.

Indians infielder Jean Perez finished 4 for 6 with a double and a run.

The Hops lead the series 3-2, with both teams ending their season Sunday.