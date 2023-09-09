Berkly Catton scores go-ahead goal in third, Spokane Chiefs edge Portland in preseason game

EVERETT, WA – Berkly Catton scored the go-ahead goal 54 seconds into the third period on a power play and the Spokane Chiefs edged the Portland Winterhawks 3-2 in a WHL preseason game at Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday.

It was Catton’s third goal of the preseason. Connor Roulette scored in the first period and Owen Schoettler added a second period marker for Spokane (2-1).

Cooper Michaluk and Dawson Cowan split time in net, with Michaluk stopping all but one of 28 Portland shots faced and Cowan turning aside 18 of 19 in relief.

The Chiefs went 1 for 4 on the power play and 5 for 6 on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs host Portland (0-1) in a preseason game at the Spokane Arena on Thursday at 6 p.m.