Idaho earns dominant win against FBS Nevada 33-6

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

When Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy found tight end Turon Ivy Jr. with a pass across the middle, and running back Anthony Woods sprung him with a downfield block that enabled the Vandals to score a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, Nevada might have had a premonition it was going to be that kind of day.

The Vandals opened a season 2-0 for the first time in 25 years. They held the Mountain West Conference Wolf Pack (0-2) without a touchdown, and they established their largest victory margin in the 30 games the teams have played in winning 33-6 on Saturday in Reno, Nevada.

Idaho, as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision, also punched up in defeating the Football Bowl Subdivision Wolf Pack.

It was a signature victory in what Vandals coach Jason Eck said could be a special season.

“I told the kids all week that last year Incarnate Word beat (Nevada), and they were a seeded team and made it to the semifinals (of the FCS playoffs),” Eck said.

Idaho bowed out of the playoffs in the opening round last year.

“We needed a game like this to take it to the next step,” Eck said.

The Vandals amassed 463 yards of total offense. They held Nevada to 266 and had two interceptions.

“That was an amazing defensive effort,” Eck said. “We defended them better than USC did.”

The Trojans beat the Wolf Pack 66-14 on Sept. 2.

McCoy completed 71% of his passes (15 for 21) for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“He’s a great player,” Eck said. “He’s so accurate with how he throws it. He’s got great pocket presence, and he’s added some speed in the off season.”

McCoy added 30 yards rushing and converted a third-and-9 with a 39-yard run. It kept alive a drive that concluded with McCoy throwing his second touchdown, a 15-yarder to wide-open tight end Alex Moore on a gadget play that saw Idaho tackle Aidan Knapik line up as a wideout.

“We actually just put that play in this week,” McCoy said.

Nevada’s scores came on a pair of Brandon Talton field goals. UI’s Ricardo Chavez doubled that with field goals on kicks of 26, 34, 43 and 29 yards.

Idaho’s Hayden Hatten led all receivers with five catches for 85 yards. Woods carried 18 times for 71 yards. Nick Romano added 26 yards for the Vandals and scored from 15 yards out with a sprint around right end.

Linebacker Dylan Layne and defensive back Ormanie Arnold had the Vandals’ interceptions.

Eck said Idaho needed to win two of its first three games to generate momentum going into the Big Sky Conference season.

“We got the first two,” he said as the Vandals prepare to face another FBS team, California, next week.

Apropos to the Reno setting, Eck said, “We are kind of playing with house money.”