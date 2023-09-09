‘We’re gonna swarm you’: Washington State rush defense holds Wisconsin under 100 yards on the ground

By Colton Clark For The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State bottled up Wisconsin’s power-running attack on Saturday, holding the Badgers’ two NFL-caliber tailbacks in check during a Cougars victory.

WSU’s defensive front shined and the Cougars made a statement. WSU showed its toughness up front and overpowered the 19th-ranked Badgers – a Big Ten team that prides itself on strong play from its offensive line and running backs.

The Cougars held Wisconsin’s ground game under 90 yards – a deciding factor in WSU’s 31-22 win at Gesa Field.

“Any time we go into a game like this, when (prognosticators) say, ‘They’re gonna run all over you,’ we say, ‘Prove it,’ ” WSU’s Brennan Jackson said.

Wisconsin tailbacks Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen combined for 298 yards and four rushing touchdowns last weekend during the Badgers’ win over Buffalo. But the duo never got going against the Cougars, who swarmed the Wisconsin ball-carriers and forced the Badgers to rely on their less-capable passing game.

“We’re gonna run to the ball. We’re gonna swarm you,” Jackson said. “You’re not gonna make all 11 guys miss. I think that got them discouraged in the running game. They’d break a tackle and there would still be guys all over them. … We wanted to make them beat us in the passing game.”

Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) sacks and strips Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) of the ball, forcing a fumble which was recovered by defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) for a touchdown during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Mellusi managed 49 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Allen was held to 20 yards on seven attempts. The Badgers’ running backs had just 28 yards on 17 carries in the first half. They finished with only one rush of more than 10 yards.

WSU edge rushers Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. set the pace for the Cougars’ defense.

It became clear early in the game that the Badgers would have to pass more than they prefer. Stone and Jackson exploited Wisconsin’s pass protection in the second quarter. Stone forced fumbles with sacks on two straight possessions, and Jackson recovered both – he took the second one back for a 2-yard touchdown.

“They’re our heart and soul on defense,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said of Jackson and Stone. “RJ was unblockable in the first half.”

The team’s new-look group of defensive tackles held firm and plugged gaps in the middle. When the Wisconsin tailbacks got away from WSU’s linemen, it seemed Cougars linebackers Kyle Thornton (seven tackles, two for loss) and Devin Richardson (seven tackles) were always there to prevent a big gain.

“Just really proud,” Dickert said. “Stopping the run takes everyone, and I think you really saw that.”

WSU’s rushing defense came through late with a momentum-shifting play. Wisconsin, in the midst of a 13-0 scoring run, was seeking a go-ahead touchdown when Cougars safety Jaden Hicks ripped the ball away from Mellusi on an inside carry. WSU recovered and its offense went down the field for the game-sealing touchdown.

“We have that mentality that we’re one of the best defenses in the nation and, any time we’re on the field, we can make it happen,” Stone said.