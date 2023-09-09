Whitworth rallies from early deficit to beat Eastern Oregon

From staff reports

LA GRANDE, Ore. – Whitworth’s Ryan Blair played against Eastern Oregon under different circumstances last year, but the outcome remained the same.

Blair stepped in when starting quarterback Austin Ewing was injured in the third quarter, and he finished four second-half drives with touchdowns in the Pirates’ season-opening 42-28 win over Eastern Oregon in a nonconference matchup.

Ewing was hurt on the fourth play of the third quarter. Blair capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Evan Liggett, however, to give Whitworth (1-0) a 21-14 lead.

Blair and Dillon Kuk connected for a 20-yard touchdown strike on the Pirates’ next possession to stretch the margin to 28-14.

On the Mountaineers’ ensuing drive, Whitworth’s Dylan Ventress forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Tiliti Adams at the Eastern Oregon 22. Blair found Kuk for a 19-yard touchdown pass two plays later to put the game out of reach at 35-14.

Blair, who started under center in a 33-7 rout of Eastern Oregon at the Pine Bowl in 2022, completed 9 of 11 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

Ewing completed 15 for 20 throws for 179 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Kuk finished with 102 receiving yards on six catches.

Eastern Oregon fell to 0-2.