A Grip on Sports: All that is good about college football was on display Saturday as was all that is bad about where we are now

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Ecstasy. Agony. College football. They all go together every Saturday.

•••••••

• There was ecstasy in Pullman after the Cougars defied their history by showing grit, toughness and resilience – the opposite of the old saying that shall not be uttered – in holding off No. 19 Wisconsin 31-22.

There was ecstasy across the border too, though Idaho fans had to watch their Vandals demolish the Mountain West’s University of Nevada 33-6 from afar. Though we’re guessing ecstasy was in great supply in Reno, too, for any UI fans there.

The agony? How about in Cheney, after the Eagles fell in double overtime at Fresno State, another Mountain West school but one coming off a road win over the Big Ten’s Purdue. The chance for a season-defining upset was oh so close.

That’s what college football fans want. Not discussions of money, lawyers and gunned-down conferences. The games are what matters. Their emotion doesn’t need to be ginned-up with shoulder chips based on who got screwed in the board rooms.

But those latter emotions were in full display last night. Not just among football fans, but players and coaches as well. Heck, Washington State’s Jake Dickert, his voice hoarse and emotional, took his moment in the ABC sun after the win and ran with it.

“This moment – it’s everything. We belong in the Power 5. These kids have worked their ass off. I’m so damned proud of them … we’re all we got, we’re all we need.

“There’s a lot of things that I would really love to say. But at the end of the day, our team belongs at the highest level – our program does. That’s in my heart. I believe that,” he added. “For all this stuff to go on, I think it’s just another way that our guys went out there and proved who we are. What’s the merit?

“We go out there and do more with less than maybe anybody in the country. So why is that a situation, a circumstance where we can’t continue to do this at the highest level? Are we going on wins? Are we going on location? Are we going on revenue, market? I don’t know what it is.”

The ecstasy of an upset win over a top 25 team followed by an outpouring of passion fueled by the realizing the agony of realignment is looming.

College football. Agony. Ecstasy. A hole-in-your-stomach trinity. Every Saturday.

• If the Pac-12 does ultimately fade away, no one, Washington State and Wisconsin fans included, will rue the end of a game officiated by a Pac-12 crew. The conference has never gotten it right and all the failings were on display Saturday night.

The list of strange or missed calls were long. From poor spots to a hard-to-understand unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to a missed false start on a short Wisconsin touchdown run, some of the calls were mystifying.

There were also two key fourth-down calls that went the Cougars way, a weird spot on a Cam Ward sack that seemed to be in the endzone but was marked on the 1 and a crucial Wisconsin fumble that stood after a video review.

It’s a tradition like none other in the Pac-12.

By the way, we looked up the referee listed on the live stats for the WSU/Wisconsin game last night, as his face and voice didn’t resonate – though it should have. According to a Google search, last year at this time, the person named was working Northwest Conference football games. That’s Division III folks. Non-scholarship. In front of hundreds of people. Saturday, national TV?

It couldn’t be right, could it? It wasn’t. When the official stats were distributed later last night, the referee was listed as Matthew Richards, who has worked the Pac-12 for a while – and was the referee when the Cougars were docked for a crucial penalty actually committed by California a few years back in Berkeley.

Thank goodness we refrained from passing the name along – in either case.

• We don’t know a more avid Seahawk fan then Keith Osso. The former KXLY sports anchor is invested as much as anyone. He took to Twitter – yes, we’re not changing just because some rich guy with little sense tells us to – to decry the spat going on between the parent company of Spokane’s local Fox affiliate, KAYU, and Comcast, the main cable provider in our area.

Osso wanted to watch Nebraska lose to Colorado – didn’t we all? – and said he had to do so on a Spanish-language station – and, no, we don’t how he accomplished that. But his bigger problem would not being able to watch the Seahawks today against the Ram, the late NFL game on Fox.

We shared him our work-around. Soon after we heard about Comcast dropping KAYU Friday afternoon, our son motored over to Target and bought a $20 hi-def antenna we attached to our TV. It works great – even without adding aluminum foil to it as our dad did 60 years ago. Sure, we have to jump through some hoops to make it happen, but that’s TV watching in 2023, right? Streaming has changed everything.

Not for the better, but that’s a discussion for another day. Today we wanted to let you know you can watch – if you can still find the right antenna in Spokane. Try your local Ace, we heard they might have some.

Anyhow, our little spat is just reflective of a larger battle just beginning around the nation. Cable providers are fighting back. And not backing down. At least not yet.

The core? Money of course.

The canary in the coal mine is Charter and Disney. The Mouse wants more money for all its networks, including ESPN. No matter that Disney has already let it be known ESPN is headed for the streaming world, exclusively, in the not-so-distant future. Cable companies and, by extension, their customers, are still expected to pay up.

Charter said no. They’ll push their Internet services, sure, but why get locked in long-term for a cable service that is ultimately leaving? Streaming has coast Charter – and all cable companies, including Comcast – a huge number of customers. Paying the same, or more, for ESPN doesn’t make sense. Before you know it, the costs passed on to customers who don’t want it will hasten cable’s demise.

Which brings us to our main point. Some folks who follow this intently – read that as base their income on what happens in the media arena – are worried ESPN is on the way to bankruptcy. Unless Disney can find a way to squeeze more out of cable’s customers, there won’t be the money available to pay the conferences the money contractually owed, sometimes until the mid-2030s.

No matter what, there is going to be pressure in this area. The past of always rising media-rights money may not last. And that doesn’t bode well for schools such as, say, Washington.

The Huskies supplied the last nail in the current Pac-12’s coffin chasing the Big Ten’s ever-growing media payout. In fact, despite taking a reduced amount, they are allowed to borrow against future earnings.

What if they do? And the future isn’t bright? What then?

But Vince, you say, ESPN won’t have anything to do with the Big Ten by the time UW arrives. You’re right. The deal, which expires in 2029-30, is with Fox, CBS and NBC.

But why do you think those three paid $8 billion? To keep ESPN out. What if ESPN is not the 500-pound gorilla in 2030? Fox, CBS and NBC are not going to bid against themselves.

Which brings us back to streaming. Could Apple, Amazon and the like play a bigger role? Sure. That’s what the Pac-12 commissioner thought. And the CEOs told him it wasn’t viable now. One of them compared the subscription plan to holding a bake sale.

Well, bake sales may be needed soon. Lots and lots of them. Heck, we might use one to help pay our rising streaming bill soon.

•••

WSU: We’re not going to delve into the ongoing legal battles – we’ll just link this Jon Wilner story in the Mercury News – but concentrate on the game coverage. Greg Woods has the game story. Theo Lawson has a piece on the two sixth-year defensive ends who came up big. And Colton Clark returned to Martin Stadium, has a story on the Cougar defense and the difference makers. … Tyler Tjomsland has the photo report. … The folks in the office put together the recap with highlights. … And yours truly sweated through an ever-changing TV Take in our living room. We believe we cut more than we turned in, some of which we used above. … There is also an Associated Press story and a couple pieces from the Wisconsin side of things. … And, of course, some on the emotions that welled over. … Elsewhere in the dominating Pac-12 and the nation (times two), Wilner has his usual Saturday Night Five about the conference. … Eighth-ranked Washington made a lot of mistakes. Mistakes they’ll have to clean up to defeat embattled Michigan State – USA Today published an investigative piece on head coach Mel Tucker Jr. and Brenda Tracy last night – next week. But against Tulsa? A 43-10 win. … Oregon struggled against the Texas Tech defense but didn’t wilt in the West Texas heat and humidity. In fact, the Ducks flew down the stretch for the win. … As expected, No. 18 Oregon State showed off the remodeled Reser Stadium, making French fries – see what we did there? – of visiting Big Sky member UC Davis en route to a 55-7 win. The school’s president also talked with John Canzano. … No. 22 Colorado tried to run it up on Nebraska and basically did, scoring a lot late in a 36-14 victory. Everyone will be in Boulder next week. … Twelve-ranked Utah rallied at Baylor and took down the Bears 20-13. The Utes did it without a key running back, quarterback Cam Rising and some strange decisions about who should be playing the position. … Same for UCLA, which won 35-10 at San Diego State behind freshman Dante Moore, who still isn’t secured as the No. 1 quarterback. … There were a couple of close loses as well, with Arizona State wilting in the second half and falling 27-15 to visiting Oklahoma State. The Sun Devils took a lot of chances. Some worked, some didn’t. … California also had the opportunity for a home upset, missed three field goals – yes, three – and lost 14-10 to Auburn. Kicker tryouts anyone? … The first Pac-12 loss of the season was recorded in Starkville, where Mississippi State held off Arizona 31-24 in overtime. Jayden de Laura threw four – yes, four – interceptions. … In the lone conference game, sixth-ranked USC defeated Stanford 49-3 in the first half and then shut it down. The final was 56-10 in the last conference game between old rivals.

EWU: Moral victories really aren’t a thing but the Eagles earned one. A real one, however, slipped away at the end of regulation and double overtime. Dan Thompson has the story of their 34-31 loss at Fresno State. We also have some stories from the Central Valley. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, No. 3 Montana State upset top-ranked South Dakota State on the road with a last-second touchdown. Wait, there is a review of the called catch in the back of the end zone. It’s inconclusive and yet the touchdown is overturned. The Bobcats are then assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and lose 20-16. … No. 13 Montana rolled at Utah Tech, 43-13. … Portland State played well but lost 31-17 at Wyoming. At least no one lost an ear. … Cal Poly got boatraced 59-3 at San Jose State. … Incarnate Word rolled over host Northern Colorado 42-7. The Bears are in Pullman on Saturday. … Host North Dakota defeated Northern Arizona 37-22. … Weber State handled host Northern Iowa 34-17. … Utah State hammered visiting Idaho State 78-28. … Sacramento State rolled 34-6 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce.

Idaho: The Vandals’ road victory might have been better than any they earned while being an FBS school. Discuss. It certainly is big as an FCS school, that’s for sure. And will help come playoff seeding time. Peter Harriman has the story.

Whitworth: The visiting Pirates defeated Eastern Oregon 42-28.

Preps: Not only does Dave Nichols have his usual Friday Night (High)lights column, he also has a roundup of Saturday’s events.

Indians: One more game left. Saturday, Spokane picked up a 9-8, extra-inning victory at Hillsboro.

Chiefs: Spokane got past Portland 3-2 in a preseason game in Hillsboro.

Mariners: We watched part of the M’s game yesterday. The key part. And can’t wait until we have robot umpires for balls and strikes. If you watched the seventh inning, you know what we mean. The M’s fell 6-5 on a walk-off home run. … George Kirby is working on controlling his emotions.

Tennis: We also watched some of Coco Gauff’s historic U.S. Open win. And couldn’t avoid the video of her dancing at the U.S. Open 11 years ago. It was dancing all over the Net. … Today’s mens finals should be fun as well

Seahawks: Hopefully you’ll be able to watch the Hawks open a season of promise against the L.A. Rams. Dave Boling has this column on how promising the season can be and why that is. … There is roster news. And another Jake Bobo story.

Storm: Jewell Loyd may set a WNBA scoring record this year. She may not. But she agreed to a long-term extension to stay in Seattle.

•••

• Too much here today. Read some this morning. Read some around 2 p.m. while you listed to Steve Raible call the Seahawks game on radio. Until later …