Hops break tie in eighth, Spokane Indians fall to Hillsboro 2-1 in season finale

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Kevin Graham singled home a run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Hillsboro Hops beat the Spokane Indians 2-1 in the Northwest League season finale for both teams at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday.

The Indians finished the second half of the season in fifth place at 29-35, 10 games behind second-half champion Everett (40-26). Everett will face first-half champ Vancouver in the league championship series next week.

Hillsboro finished two games ahead of Spokane in fourth place at 32-34.

Indians reliever Brayan Castillo (2-6) walked the first two batters of the eighth and after a flyout, he was replaced by lefty Felix Ramires. Ramires struck out Gavin Conticello for the second out of the inning, but Graham’s ground ball to the right side got though the infield and Jack Hurley scored from third without a throw.

Juan Guerrero singled with two outs in the ninth, but Cuba Bess flied out to end the game.

Bess gave Spokane its only run of the game in the second inning with a solo home run, his third of the season in High-A.

Indians starter Victor Juarez struck out six over 52/3 innings. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks.