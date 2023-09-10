Jewell Loyd sets WNBA single-season scoring record in Storm’s final game

Percy Allen Seattle Times

In lieu of a playoff run, Jewell Loyd gave Storm fans one last prolific scoring performance to remember in a record-breaking 2023 season that’s been short on wins while she racked up more points than anyone in WNBA history.

The near-capacity Climate Pledge Arena crowd of 10,728 cheered and moaned with each Loyd basket and miss during the Storm’s 91-89 loss against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday afternoon in a regular-season finale between a pair of WNBA draft lottery-bound teams.

They saved their loudest applause when Loyd launched a three-pointer with 6:33 left in the first quarter over the outstretched hand of former Storm teammate and LA Sparks guard Jordin Canada for a historic shot that gave her league’s single-season scoring record.

For an instant, the stoic and steely-cool Loyd appeared to succumb to her emotions and the magnitude of the record-setting milestone while celebrating with teammates on the bench during a timeout.

Despite constant double teams from the Sparks, Loyd scored a game-high 28 points on 9-for-22 shooting and finished with 939 for the season ahead of New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (919).

“I got my Jewell Loyd T-shirt on for a reason today,” coach Noelle Quinn said during a pregame news conference while wearing a Loyd T-shirt. “This is a celebration of an amazing and special year for her, but also she has an opportunity to do it. So, why not in front of an amazing crowd today in our home building.

“I want it to happen organically without taking 50 shots. Although all ATO (after timeout plays) will probably go to her. We’re going to try to aid in that process for sure because she deserves it. She’s worked so hard for it and her teammates have her back in that process. We’re shooting for it for sure.”

Loyd wasn’t the only one with a record-breaking performance.

Ezi Magbegor set the Storm single-season rebounds record with 322, which broke the previous record of 317 set by Stewart in 2016.

Magbegor tallied 16 points, seven assists, eight rebounds and two blocks while Kia Nurse poured in 18 points off the bench.

The Storm raced out to a 19-4 lead and led 53-44 at halftime.

However, Los Angeles took control in the fourth quarter while outscoring Seattle 20-11.

Layisha Clarendon gave the Sparks the lead for good with a layup to go ahead 90-89 with 47.9 seconds left.

Still, the Storm had its chances in the waning seconds.

On the ensuing possession, Loyd missed a midrange jumper and after Jasmine Thomas sank one of two free throws, Seattle trailed by two with 3.2 seconds remaining.

On the last offensive trip, Magbegor got the ball at the top of the key and drove for an uncontested midrange jumper that fell short, hit the front of the rim and bounced away as time expired.

Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks (17-23) with 22 points.

The Storm (11-29) lost seven of their last eight games.