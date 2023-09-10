NFL Locals: Kendrick Bourne, River Cracraft come up with touchdown catches in Week 1

From staff reports

Kendrick Bourne (EWU) seems to be back in favor with the New England Patriots.

Bourne, who had a diminished role in 2022, led New England with six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bourne caught his second touchdown late in the fourth quarter to pull New England within five points. The Patriots got the ball back with a chance to take the lead, but turned the ball over on downs.

Kendrick Bourne is torching the Eagles secondary in front of Matt Patricia.



How poetic. pic.twitter.com/gziTq6xE97 — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) September 10, 2023

Christian Elliss (Idaho) worked his way into Philadelphia’s defense and had four tackles.

• Carolina’s Frankie Luvu (WSU) and Atlanta’s Kaden Elliss (Idaho) were among their teams’ tackle leaders as the Falcons ran away with a 24-10 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Elliss, who signed with Atlanta during the offseason, had nine tackles (six solo), while Luvu had seven tackles (three solo), a sack and three quarterback hits.

The focus was on two high-profile rookies – Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson and Carolina’s Bryce Young.

Robinson, a running back out of Texas, rushed 10 times for 56 yards. He flashed his potential as a receiving threat, making six catches for 27 yards and opening the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown, where he made multiple defenders miss (including Luvu).

Young, the top overall pick out of Alabama, completed 20 of 38 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Frankie Luvu with the BROKEN ankles… for a Bijan TD 🔥



pic.twitter.com/CcRapZWeKx — Nathan (@natecheat) September 10, 2023

• River Cracraft (WSU) made his mark on the highest scoring game of the day.

Cracraft caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown for the Miami Dolphins in a 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cracraft was one of seven Dolphins with a reception, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa pilled up 466 yards and three touchdowns.

Cracraft caught a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Dolphins trailed for most of the fourth quarter, until Tagovailoa completed a fade route to Hill for a 4-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 45 seconds left.

Hill had 11 receptions for 215 yards and two TDs.

.@Tua finds @rivercracraft open in the endzone for SIX! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TOJRMoQIoV — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 10, 2023

• Samson Ebukam (EWU) made his debut for the Indianapolis Colts during a 31-21 loss to the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ebukam had two tackles, one for loss, for the Colts defense, which scored a fumble return touchdown late in the third quarter to keep cut the lead to 21-17.

Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 24 of 37 attempts for 223 yards and a touchdown, but threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter. He added 10 carries for 40 yards and a score, leading the Colts in rushing.

Indianapolis backup Gardner Minshew (WSU) entered the game late and threw two incompletions.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU) and the Arizona Cardinals defense did its part, but the offense let them down in a 20-16 loss at the Washington Commanders.

Thompson had five tackles (three solo). Arizona did not score an offensive touchdown with Joshua Dobbs in at quarterback. Dobbs joined the team 16 days before the season opener.

• No Cooper Kupp (EWU), no problem for the Los Angeles Rams, who racked up 334 passing yards in a 30-13 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The All-Pro receiver was moved to the injured reserve on Saturday and will sit out at least four games with a hamstring injury.

Seahawks tackle Abraham Lucas (WSU) exited the game with a knee injury and is questionable.