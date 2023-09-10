One dead in vehicle rollover on state Route 278

From staff reports

One person died in a vehicle rollover on Washington state Route 278, 3 miles from the Idaho border Sunday afternoon.

Jackie E. Thompson, 60, of Spokane Valley, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane east of Rockford when the vehicle drove off the road and into the ditch, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The vehicle then returned to the road, crossing both lanes and through “a barbed wire fence and rolled.” The driver, identified as Thompson, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Thompson was reportedly not wearing his seat belt.

The incident prompted westbound lane closures for about an hour, according to WSP.

One vehicle was involved in the collision.