Francisco R. Velázquez: September is National Preparedness Month - What do we need to know?

By Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP

On Sept. 10, 2001, Hurricane Erin was a few hundred miles from New York. It was cold and rainy with thunderstorms. By the next day, Sept. 11, crystal clear skies and a cool breeze were reported. Little did we know, a different kind of disaster was eminent. At 8:45 a.m., a 767-jet aircraft crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. At 9:03 a.m., a second plane struck the South Tower. As we watched, horrified, at 9:37 a.m., a third plane crashed on the west wall of the Pentagon. Then, at 10:10 a.m., the fourth and last plane came down in a rural field in western Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 Americans died that day, and many have suffered since. The hurricane never made it to land, but a storm of a much greater magnitude impacted the entire country.

Many of us remember where we were that day. I was at a health care conference in Kansas City along with other colleagues. We all had the same question: How are we going to get back home to New York?

Three days later we did, but many of us were not prepared and could not have anticipated such an occurrence.

Although it was hard to fathom such circumstances or imagine overcoming them, we did. We came together, rebuilt and moved forward stronger than before. We also learned the value of preparedness, not just for governments and agencies, but for each one of us, our families and our communities.

Since that day, the United States government has promoted individual and family preparedness for any type of disaster. In 2004, National Preparedness Month was launched. September was chosen as the tragedy of 9/11 brought home the need for all of us to be prepared. This week, as we observe the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, it is important to know what each one of us can do to be prepared in the event of an emergency.

Where to start? First know your risks and the risks of those around you. The level of risk varies with the type of disaster. Know what type of emergencies may impact your community. In Spokane, we need to think about extreme heat, power outages, wildfires and winter storms. In today’s age, cyberattacks, active shooters and pandemics are real threats. Each carries a different level of risk.

Knowledge and information are key components of any preparedness plan or activity. Know where to find the information and how to interpret it. A good place to start is the Spokane Regional Health District’s website (srhd.org). There you can find information about extreme heat, wildfire smoke, communicable diseases and what to do in many types of emergencies. Likewise, various agencies such as the National Weather Service, Red Cross or Spokane County Department of Emergency Management will have updated information on their websites.

In addition to knowing where to get the information, it is important to prepare and anticipate. For example, if we have unhealthy air quality, let’s not wait for it to have a negative impact. Plan your days accordingly to include more indoor than outdoor activities. If you need to be outdoors, be prepared, know where you can go for a break and what to do if you have any medical conditions that could be negatively impacted by poor air quality.

It is important to create a family emergency communication plan. Your plan should include various possible scenarios and times of the day. Your response could be different if family members are working elsewhere, and children are in school. Ask yourself:

How will you connect with all family members regardless of location?

How can you stay in touch in the event of an evacuation?

Is there more than one way to leave the area?

Where can you go if you need to evacuate?

What will you need ready to bring with you?

If you need to shelter in place, do you have food, water, all prescription medications, supplies, an emergency radio or other communication device, batteries, etc.?

Test your evacuation and shelter plan. Keep critical documents safe and updated. Include neighbors or community members in your planning. Find ways to make your home safer in the event of a disaster.

Employers usually have comprehensive emergency plans and continuity of operation guidelines. If you are at work, make sure you know what your role is and what can be expected. Make sure your family knows what your role is at work if it can impact your family plan.

Unexpected circumstances can cause severe stress and anxiety. Whether at work or home, it is important to remain calm. Being prepared decreases the uncertainty that causes significant distress. Remember those around you and their needs.

In times of difficulty, a good neighbor, friend, colleague or family member can make all the difference. As we prepare for future emergencies, let’s remember those who have been impacted by unexpected hazards, like the passengers, workers, first-responders, families and others on Sept. 11.

Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP, is the health officer of the Spokane Regional Health District.