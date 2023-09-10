Thanks to upset of Wisconsin, WSU cracks AP Top 25, checking in at No. 23

PULLMAN – Washington State’s upset of No. 19 Wisconsin, a 31-22 victory over the Badgers in Saturday’s prime-time affair, resonated around the country.

That became clear Sunday morning when WSU cracked the AP Top 25 rankings, checking in at No. 23.

It’s the Cougars’ first time making the rankings since Week 4 of 2019, when they rose to No. 19 after a 3-0 start to the season.

This time, though, WSU isn’t just making noise. The Cougars are doing so against the backdrop of conference realignment, the system that has all but left them in the dust searching for a conference home next season and beyond.

“We know what we have,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Saturday, “and I said we quietly built a really good team. We’ve gotta come back on Monday ready to work and get better.

“I just think it means a lot probably for Coug fans everywhere.”

The interesting part about Washington State’s place in this week’s poll : The Cougars landed all over ballots. They rose as high as No. 18 on one , while 21 other voters left them off their ballots entirely. They received the most votes at the No. 24 spot.

Either way, this week WSU has joined the Pac-12 party in the rankings. The Cougars are one of eight conference teams in this week’s Top 25, including No. 5 USC, No. 8 Washington, No. 12 Utah, No. 13 Oregon, No. 16 Oregon State, No. 18 Colorado and No. 24 UCLA.

Washington State may not be able to move up much with a win this Saturday, when FCS Northern Colorado comes to town, but the Cougars’ conference opener on Sept. 23 looms large.

It’s a home matchup with Oregon State – the other remaining Pac-12 program.