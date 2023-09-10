The DIrt: New 201-unit apartment building planned in Spokane

Snohomish-based Koz Development, LLC, has submitted a permit request to build a 70-foot-tall apartment building over a parking garage on West Fourth Avenue in Spokane.

The project contemplates building 201 apartments as part of the “Koz on West 4th Avenue” development, located at a current vacant lot at 307 W. Fourth Ave. at the southwest corner of Fourth Avenue and Bernard Street. Spokane Eye Clinic is located directly across the street to the east and Westminster United Church of Christ is on the same block to the west.

The architect is Joshua Scott of Koz Development LLC. Efforts to reach Scott this week were unsuccessful.

The plans call for a seven-story building, two of which would be underground. The building would have a total of 139,196 square feet. Of that, some 106,175 would be for the 201 apartments and the rest would be for parking.

Spokane-based Bouten Construction Company is the contractor. Kreg Shelby, of Bouten, could not be reached this week for comment.

According to the permit request, which was submitted on Wednesday, the projected cost of the development was listed at about $16.3 million.

Apartment plans in Spokane Valley

Construction has begun on a new 32-unit apartment building in Spokane Valley on a frontage road near Pines Road and Interstate 90.

Skyline Homes LLC has begun erecting the foundation for the building, 12608 E. Nora Ave., that will house a combination of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Contractor Michael Grishko said the project had quite a bit of earthwork done to prepare for construction, which is expected to be completed by mid-year 2024.

“It’s very fresh in the process,” Grishko said. “They go pretty fast. The demand for housing is really high. There is definitely a shortage.”

Overall, the building will include about 31,196 square feet of interior space. The project also calls for covered parking and parking garages, he said.

Shane Mercier, of Mercier Architecture & Planning of Spokane Valley, is the lead architect.

Grishko said the name of the building has not yet been decided.

The expected cost of the project, which is owned by is Skyline Homes LLC, was listed at about $5 million.

New car wash planned in Spokane Valley

Representatives for Surf Thru Express Car Wash have filed permits to build a business on North Argonne Road.

The owner is listed as Argonne Investments LLC, which, according to a building permit, seeks to build a 2,640-square-foot car wash at 2120 N. Argonne Road.

The site is at the southeast corner of North Argonne and Knox Avenue. It’s flanked on the north by O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wendy’s to the west and Jack in the Box to the northwest.

McKayla Holliday, with Wolfe Architectural Group, is listed as the primary contact. She deferred comment to the owners, who could not be reached this week for comment.

The contractor is Meridian Construction Inc., of Spokane.

The expected cost of the construction was listed as $240,000.

According to the Surf Thru website, the company is planning to open in Spokane Valley, Spokane and more than 30 other locations in California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.