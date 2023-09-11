100 years ago today: ‘Caddy problem’ ensues as truant officer orders kids back to school

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A “caddy problem” developed at the Spokane Country Club after the school district’s truant officer marched onto the scene.

The officer showed up in order to “round up the young caddies and send them back to school.”

Controversy ensued, because the officials of the Washington State Women’s Golf Championship pointed out that the caddies had permits from their parents to be absent from school.

The truant officer replied that “parents had no legal rights to let their children remain from school without the expressed written permission of the school authorities.”

A standoff ensued. The young caddies were allowed to continue toting clubs for the women in the state tournament for the day, and the truant officer went back to school district headquarters to consult with the superintendent.

The problem was without the young caddies, a shortage would ensue the next day.

“Plans are being arranged to draft club members, if necessary,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported.

In other tournament news, a Seattle golfer identified only as Mrs. Fred Jackson was leading the field after the first round with a score of 89.

From the entertainment beat: The Spokane Chamber of Commerce was pondering a proposal to hire a “community song leader and general entertainer.”

Some other cities, including Portland, had hired such a position.

“It is especially desirable to have a competent song leader in entertaining convention delegates and gatherings of that nature,” said the Portland song leader, who was in Spokane to sing at the chamber’s luncheon.