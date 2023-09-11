Dear Annie: Remembering 9/11

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Readers: Twenty-two years later, our country is still healing from the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. On 9/11, 3,000 innocent people lost their lives during a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that took down the Twin Towers, damaged the Pentagon and crashed four flights.

Sadly, 22 years later, people are still dying from the effects of being close to the World Trade Center directly after the attack. Many are developing cancer and have long-term lung damage over 20 years later as a result of the smoke. As tragic as the events were that day, many people showed great strength, faith and courage. For that fact alone we must never forget and honor all the men, women and children who suffer as a result of that day.

Below are some quotes coming from a variety of people commenting on the strength of that day.

“Remember the hours after Sept. 11 when we came together as one! It was the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us.” – Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry

“I was in New York on Sept. 11 when those planes hit the World Trade Center. At the time, it seemed like it was a local thing. But three or four days later, by the time we drove across the country in the bus, we realized it wasn’t a local thing. You could really feel the states become united. We became the United States of America.” – John Madden, former NFL coach

“On Sept. 11, I always take the day off. I want to be in a peaceful quiet place praying. It is a day I both mourn and celebrate.” – Genelle Guzman-McMillan, 9/11 survivor

“Sept. 11, 2001, revealed heroism in ordinary people who might have gone through their lives never called upon to demonstrate the extent of their courage.” – Geraldine Brooks, author

“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.” – Sandy Dahl, wife of United Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl

“Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.” – Former President Barack Obama

“These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of America’s resolve.” – Former President George W. Bush

“I may never know the answers to the questions that plagued me after 9/11. But I know if we lean on God and each other we will be guided to a better, brighter future.” – Michael Hingson, 9/11 survivor

“I still have the shoes I wore to work that day. The soles are melted and they’re caked in ash. I keep them in a shoebox with the word ‘deliverance’ written all around it. They’re kind of like my ark, a reminder of God’s presence and the life I owe to him.” – Stanley Praimnath, 9/11 survivor

“What separates us from the animals, what separates us from the chaos, is our ability to mourn people we’ve never met.” – David Levithan, author

“If Sept. 11 has taught us anything, it’s certainly that the world has never been so interdependent. It is impossible now to be an island of prosperity in a sea of despair.” – Bono, singer

