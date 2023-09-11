Film Calendar

Documentary Double Feature: “American Ocelot” and “Tigers of the Snow” – With about 120 known ocelots remaining in South Texas, the future of the U.S. ocelot population relies on ranchers, scientists and government agencies working together. After, venture into the dense forests of coastal Siberia to track down the biggest cat on Earth, the elusive Siberian Tiger. Both films are one hour, and will be followed by a Q&A. Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. (208) 882-8537.

Star Wars Episode V: “The Empire Strikes Back” – After the Rebels are overpowered by the Empire, Luke Skywalker begins his Jedi training with Yoda, while his friends are pursued across the galaxy by Darth Vader and bounty hunter Boba Fett. Rated PG. 2 hours 4 minutes. Saturday through Monday at 2:25 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $5. (509) 327-1050.

Stage to Screen: “Best of Enemies” – In 1968 America, as two men fight to become the next president, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal. Filmed live in London’s West End. Unrated. 2 hours. Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 227-7638.

Monday Night Movie Trivia – Every Monday night from 7-9 p.m. at Bon Bon, with prizes and drink specials. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Free. (509) 327-1050.

“The Player” – A Hollywood studio executive is being sent death threats by a writer whose script he rejected, but which one? Rated R. 2 hours 3 minutes. Join actor Michael Kostroff and writer Benjamin Flores for an introduction to the film and its relationship to the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The discussion will be moderated by University of Idaho professor Kenton Bird. Tuesday, 7-10 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $8. (208) 882-8537.

Moscow Film Society: “Mother” – A mother desperately searches for the killer who framed her son for a girl’s horrific murder. Rated R. 2 hours 9 minutes. Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $8. (208) 882-8537.

“Young Frankenstein” – An American grandson of the infamous scientist, struggling to prove that his grandfather was not as insane as people believe, is invited to Transylvania, where he discovers the process that reanimates a dead body. Rated PG. 1 hour 46 minutes. Wednesday-Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $5. (509) 327-1050.

“Dr. Strangelove” – An insane American general orders a bombing attack on the Soviet Union, triggering a path to nuclear holocaust that a war room full of politicians and generals frantically tries to stop. Rated PG. 1 hour 33 minutes. Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. (208) 882-8537.