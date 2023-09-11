Locally: Gonzaga’s Jessica Frydenlund, Wil Smith named WCC cross country runners of the week

From staff and wire services

The Gonzaga Bulldogs swept WCC Cross Country Runner of the Week honors for the period ending Sept. 3 after GU runners took first place in the men’s and women’s divisions of the Clash of the Inland Northwest.

Jessica Frydenlund took the women’s honor after winning the 4K race with a time of 13 minutes, 48.4 seconds to lead the GU women to their third team title at the Clash in four years. It was her first collegiate race.

Wil Smith was named men’s runner of the week after finishing first with a time of 18:32.7 over 6K and leading the Bulldogs to their seventh straight team title.

Golf

Jeff Gove, representing The Idaho Club in Sandpoint, won the PNW Section Senior PGA Professional Championship last week with a two-round score of 2-under par at the Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club in Blaine, Washington.

Gove won by two strokes over Jeff Coston and Mitch Lowe.

Billy Bomar, of Bomar Putting Company in Post Falls, tied for sixth at 2-over par.

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs announced that forward prospect Cohen “Coco” Armstrong has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Armstrong, born in 2006, was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Armstrong, a 5-foot-11 winger from West Vancouver, British Columbia, played 50 games for the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL during the 2022-23 season, where he tallied 27 points on 11 goals and 16 assists.

Armstrong is eligible to join the Chiefs as a full-time player for the 2023-24 season and is currently on the roster as the club heads into its exhibition slate.

Shooting

Ben Tafoya, of Spokane Junior Rifle Club, was the top shooter at the Montana State Championship in Missoula, Montana, on Aug. 19-20.

Tafoya’s scored 1,592 out of a possible 1,600 points in the three-position category of the small-bore competition as SJRC shooters took the top four spots among juniors. Jack Burns finished second with 1,574 points, Spencer Fitzpatrick was third with 1,543 points, and Kaylee Geller took fourth with 1,471 points.

SJRC shooters went 1-2-3 in three-position juniors. Tafoya was first with 1,077 points (1,200 maximum), Burns took second with 1,076 points,, and Fitzpatrick placed third with 979 points.

Youth basketball

Thursday is the deadline to register teams and players for the Hooptown Youth League.

The organization is also looking for game officials, score clock operators and gym supervisors.

Get more info at spokanehoopfest.net.