Mariners reinstate Jarred Kelenic from injured list

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

With the Mariners opening a six-game homestand and in need of a boost to their offense, they have reinstated outfielder Jarred Kelenic from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Cade Marlowe to Class AAA Tacoma after Sunday’s game in Tampa to open a roster spot.

Kelenic will likely be in the lineup Monday evening against the Angels at T-Mobile Park.

In 10 rehab games with the Rainiers, he hit .306 (11 for 36) with three doubles, a home run, five RBI and six walks.

Kelenic was placed on the injured list on July 20 after kicking a water cooler and fracturing his left foot in a game against the Twins the day before.

In 90 games this season, Kelenic has a .252/.320/.439 slash line with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 45 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

Marlowe, 26, was recalled Tacoma to take Kelenic’s place on the roster. He played in 34 games, posting a .239/.330/.420 slash line with three doubles, two triples, three homers, 11 RBI, four stolen bases, 12 walks and 33 strikeouts in 100 plate appearances.

After getting off to a torrid start, he struggled in recent games as pitchers had adjusted their approach to attack him. In his last nine games, he had two hits with a homer, a walk and 13 strikeouts.