Prep roundup: Preslie Young leads Ridgeline girls soccer; Maliyah Mann homers for University slowpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the region. All games nonleague.

Girls soccer

Ridgeline 3, Sandpoint 0: Preslie Young scored two goals and the Falcons (3-0) shut out the visiting Bulldogs (5-3). Quinn Mueller added a goal and Brooke Ashworth made four saves for Ridgeline.

Ferris 7, Shadle Park 1: Leah Weller scored two goals and the Saxons (2-2) beat the Highlanders (0-3).

Clarkston 2, Cheney 1: Rebecca Skinner scored two goals and the Bantams (3-0-1) edged the Blackhawks (1-2). Alex Miller scored in the 68th minute for Cheney.

Pullman 3, North Central 2: Lilian Cobos had six saves and the Greyhounds (1-2-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-2). Audrey Bartlett and Pearl Wicks each scored a goal for NC.

Slowpitch

University 6, Shadle Park 0: Maliyah Mann went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and the visiting Titans (5-1) beat the Highlanders (2-2). Clair Fulkerson had a double among three hits for U-Hi.

Ferris 25, Gonzaga Prep 6: Katelin Terry hit a three-run home run and the Saxons (2-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-3) on Monday. Terry finished the game with four RBIs. Kaydence Snell, Frankie Schone and Maggie Singleton had three hits apiece for Ferris. Grace Shirley, Rachael Price and Isabel Webb had multi-hit games for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 8, Ridgeline 5: Makenzie Morris and Peyton Bischoff both homered and combined for five RBIs and the Wildcats (4-0) beat the visiting Falcons (3-2). Lilley Triplett finished 3 for 3 with an RBI for Ridgeline.

Mead 13, Lewis and Clark 0: Charlie Stern and Jaycee Coffield hit home runs and the visiting Panthers (4-0) beat the Tigers (0-3). Mia Martin added three hits, including a double, for Mead.

Central Valley 13, Rogers 2: Lauren Hewett had two hits, including a double, and the visiting Bears (3-3) beat the Pirates (1-3). Haley Bernard led Rogers with two hits.

East Valley 14, Cheney 13: JC Weger had two hits, including a double, with four RBIs and the Knights (1-2) edged the visiting Blackhawks (1-3). Mia Ashcroft went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for Cheney.





