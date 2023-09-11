Washington Department of Natural Resources begins work on statewide recreation plan

From staff reports

Washington officials are beginning to develop a statewide recreation plan for public land managed by the state Department of Natural Resources.

In a news release Monday, DNR announced it was beginning work on the Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation Strategic Plan, which will guide the agency’s management of access and recreation on the 5.6 million acres it manages statewide. The plan will also be used to support budget requests and set management priorities over the next decade.

The agency is beginning the process by engaging with tribes beginning this month. It will hold public town halls on the plan this winter, and it expects to publish the final version of the plan by late summer 2024.

Hilary Franz, Washington’s commissioner of public lands, said in the release that the plan will “build a framework to maintain and develop opportunities to get outdoors throughout the state.”

“Washington state has some of the best outdoor recreation on Earth, and some of its greatest treasures – including Oyster Dome, Mount Si, and Gothic Basin – are on DNR-managed lands,” Franz said. “As both their popularity and our population increase, we need to ensure we can protect these amazing places so that present and future generations can enjoy them.”

DNR’s land includes 1,300 miles of developed trails, more than 160 recreation sites and 80 campgrounds.

Recreational pressures are increasing, according to DNR. The agency saw a 21% increase in visitation from 2019 to 2020, and the release said that’s impacted visitor experience, wildlife and more. Creating a plan is meant to help the agency adapt to the growth.

DNR has five draft goals for the plan:

-Preserve and protect the natural environment and cultural resources

-Build an outdoor stewardship and responsibility ethic to care for those resources

-Increase equitable outdoor access and responsible recreation development, stewardship and management

-Secure financial stability for recreational development, stewardship and management

-Deal with climate impacts and build resilience

A work group will be formed for each goal to find ways to meet it.

The release said DNR plans to release a draft plan for public comment in spring 2024, and to finalize the plan later that summer.