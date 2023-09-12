20-year-old sentenced to 3 months in jail for crashing car into Spokane River, injuring passengers

A 20-year-old was sentenced to three months in jail late last month for crashing a car into the Spokane River while high and injuring her two passengers.

Serenity M. Dalziel pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and reckless driving for the April 2022 crash.

Police responded around 8:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Upriver Drive to find a red car in the river with three people inside, according to court documents.

One of the passengers, Meguel A. Albright, then 18, had serious injuries, including brain trauma.

Another teen passenger was admitted to the hospital with multiple serious injuries, including broken bones, police said at the time.

Dalziel also had minor injuries. At the time, Dalziel told police she took a “dab” of marijuana at about 4 p.m. the day of the crash.

Speed and Dalziel’s impairment were listed by police as factors in the crash.

Dalziel pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 and was sentenced the same day by Judge Maryann Moreno. Dalziel had no prior convictions, according to court records.

Two passengers hurt, including one who suffered traumatic brain injury