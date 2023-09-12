Aerosmith postpones a month of shows because of Steven Tyler’s latest ailment

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Steven Tyler will miss another thing.

The Aerosmith frontman said Monday that he recently injured his vocal cords, forcing the iconic rock band to reschedule six shows over the next month.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days,” Tyler, 75, said in a statement on the band’s website. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The postponements affect Peace Out tour concerts scheduled from Tuesday to Sept. 27. Tuesday’s show was set for Toronto but has been moved to next year. Subsequent concerts in Chicago; Detroit; Cleveland; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Washington, D.C., have also been pushed to the new year, extending the Peace Out tour by a month.

The band statement said that previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

The band’s next scheduled show is Oct. 11 in Tampa, Florida, according to its website.

Aerosmith kicked off its farewell tour Sept. 2 with a three-hour set in Philadelphia. The band played only two other shows, including the Saturday show Tyler mentioned. That show took place at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island and was filled with surprises: The band performed the Joe Perry-sung tune “Bright Light Fright” for the first time since 1994, and they debuted the Rufus Thomas cover “Walking The Dog” from the band’s 1973 album. They also sang “Happy Birthday” to guitarist Perry, who turned 73 on Sunday, and brought out a cake to mark the occasion. .

The four-time Grammy Award-winning act is touring North America with the Black Crowes and was originally due to end the 40-date trek on Jan. 26 in Montreal. But postponements have extended the tour and it will now wrap with a Feb. 29 show in Cleveland.

Other stops that so far have not been affected by Tyler’s illness include a show in the “Walk This Way” singers’ hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve. Last December, Aerosmith abruptly cut short its “Deuces Are Wild” residency in Las Vegas” after Tyler’s undisclosed illness resulted in repeated cancellations.

Meanwhile, Tyler remains embroiled in a legal dispute with a woman who alleged that he sexually assaulted her as a teen in the 1970s. He has denied the claims and filed a motion last May to have a portion of it dismissed.

The rescheduled Peace Out shows are listed below:

Jan. 29, 2024 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 14 – Chicago – United Center

Feb. 17 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Feb. 21 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 26 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

Feb. 29 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse