Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Figure and Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register at spokaneartschool.net/classes. Sunday, noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay including how to glaze. Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. through Oct. 17. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $170. (509) 325-1500.

Mixed Media Art Journaling – Create a fun and unique journal using different types of mediums and found objects. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $92. (509) 325-1500.

Create in Community – A laid-back space for anyone and everyone to express themselves through art. Knitting, crocheting, painting, writing, drawing, and everything in between are welcomed and encouraged. Bring projects to work on and hang out in an inclusive, intersectional, safe, intergenerational space. This event is open to all ages and allies. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Laser-Cut Plant Stands – Make a plant stand from wood and glass, starting with a template and add a custom pattern or engraving. Cut the base on the laser, then finish with paint, stain or lacquer from the wood shop. All materials provided – just bring the plant. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $35. (208) 929-4029.

Pastel Workshop – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Thursday-Friday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

Painting in Series: Compositional Variations on a Theme – Participants will be guided on a creative spark through a series of little compositions. Explore multiple ways of framing an idea through pages of handmade folded books. All materials will be provided, bring a snack or lunch. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Photography Basics: Can Anyone Shoot Great Pictures? – Learn about photography basics with local photographer Mike Midkiff, then venture to Riverfront Park for a chance to take photos with expert advice. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Mixed Media Art Journaling – Create a fun and unique journal using different types of mediums and found objects. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $92. (509) 325-1500.

Figure and Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register at spokaneartschool.net/classes. Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Fall Garden Cleanup – Learn about the importance of fall cleanup in the garden, along with easy steps to get it all done. Adults. Presented by the Master Gardeners. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Mushroom Foraging for Beginners – Discuss common and sought-after edible mushrooms that grow in the Inland Northwest. Learn how to identify them and their lookalikes, what cautions to take, how to find ideal mushroom habitats, and how to cook and preserve them. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Vetter Demonstration Farm and Forest Livestock Day – Learn about livestock processing, direct marketing, economics and more from local operators, specialists, and agency personnel. Explore booths from local agriculture businesses and groups. Price includes barbecue lunch. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 5281 Hattery-Owens Road, Deer Park. $10. (509) 684-7579.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Ask the experts about plant issues. Get advice about plant selection, maintenance, environmentally friendly practices, pest management, effective landscaping practices and more. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.