Prep roundup: Abby Watkins, Maliyah Mann homer for University slowpitch; Alexis Griswold paces East Valley girls soccer

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

GSL slowpitch softball

University 13, Lewis and Clark 1 (6): Abby Watkins and Maliyah Mann homered and the visiting Titans (6-1, 2-0) beat the Tigers (0-4, 0-1) in six innings at Hart Field. Watkins went 3 for 4 and Mann added a pair of hits for U-Hi, which scored eight in the first inning.

Gonzaga Prep 14, North Central 2 (5): Rachel Price went 2 for 2 with a run and three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (2-3, 1-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-4, 0-1) in five innings. Ava Bumgartner added two hits and two RBIs for G-Prep.

Central Valley 12, East Valley 2 (5): Elle Bendele went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the Bears (4-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-3, 0-1). JC Weger and Maddison McGraw knocked in runs for EV.

Mead 18, Ridgeline 7 (5): Jaycee Coffield went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Hope Murdock drove in five runs and the visiting Panthers (5-0, 1-0) beat the Falcons (3-3, 1-0) in five innings. Quincy Coder went 3 for 3 and drove in a run for Ridgeline.

Rogers 5, Ferris 4: Pinch-runner Ellie Holm scored on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and the Pirates (2-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (2-3, 0-1). Holm entered for Jay Lewis, who had singled to lead the rally. Jaydn Hatchitt went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Ferris.

Girls soccer

East Valley 5, Deer Park 2: Alexis Griswold scored two goals with two assists and the visiting Knights (2-1) beat the Stags (2-1) in a nonleague game.

Freeman 9, Medical Lake 0: Aubrey Gregory scored two goals with an assist and the visiting Scotties (3-2, 3-0) beat the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1) in an NEA game. Aneke Haskins recorded the shutout for Freeman.

Lakeside 6, Colville 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored the first three goals of the game and the Eagles (2-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-2, 0-2) in an NEA game. Breannalee Oleson and Kira Mace shared the shutout for Lakeside.

Riverside 5, Newport 1: Hayley Kasinger and Lainey Schwieger each had one goal and one assist and the Rams (1-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-3, 0-2) in an NEA game. Ella Monk scored for Newport.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: Jordyn Williams and Jillian Davis had seven kills apiece and the visiting Wildcats (2-1) swept the Bears (0-2) in a nonleague match.

Mead 3, Coeur d’Alene 0: Ava Durgan had eight kills with six blocks and the visiting Panthers (2-0) swept the Vikings (3-2) in a nonleague match.

Ridgeline 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Araleigh Arnold had 23 assists, Makayla Hickman added 25 digs and the visiting Falcons (2-1) beat the Tigers (1-2) 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21 in a nonleague match. Jane Holley added 12 kills for Ridgeline. Ellie DeAndre led LC with 21 kills, 11 digs and one ace.

University 3, Rogers 0: Allie Ferrin had 13 kills and two aces and the visiting Titans (3-1) swept the Pirates (0-3) 25-13, 25-17, 25-22 in a nonleague match. Malak Fakhreddin had two aces and six digs with four assists for Rogers.

East Valley 3, North Central 1: Kaiden Davis had 12 kills with four aces, Kamea Davis had 17 assists, and the Knights (1-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-1) in a nonleague match. Carleigh Walters had 13 kills and five aces for North Central.

Shadle Park 3, Northwest Christian 0: Abbey Flerchinger had seven kills, three aces, 17 digs, and two blocks and the Highlanders (3-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (2-1) 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 in a nonleague match. Teagan Schroeder had seven kills, three aces, and two blocks for Shadle.

Lakeside 3, Colville 1: Ashlyn Kreuch had 14 kills, two aces, and a block and the Eagles (2-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-3, 1-2) in an NEA match. Alli Petrey had five kills and four aces for the Crimson Hawks.

Riverside 3, Newport 2: Olivia Oergel had 19 assists, Kaylee Winterroth added six kills and six blocks and the Rams (2-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-5, 0-2) 25-19, 15-25, 20-25, 25-10, 15-10 in an NEA match. Sophia Scott had 13 assists for Newport.

Deer Park 3, Chewelah 0: Kolbie Colliver had nine kills, Cameron Chapman added three aces and the Stags (3-0) swept the visiting Cougars (1-1) 25-20, 25-19, 27-25 in a nonleague match. Brooke Bennett had 11 kills for Chewelah.