WSU’s upset over Wisconsin drew 2.28 million TV viewers, according to new report

PULLMAN – Washington State’s upset win over Wisconsin last weekend already seemed significant. Now the numbers back it up.

Saturday’s game between the Cougars and Badgers drew 2.28 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch, becoming the eighth-most-watched college football game of the weekend.

That’s not bad for WSU in any capacity, but consider the games that were unfolding around the same time: Texas vs. Alabama (No. 1), Texas A&M vs. Miami (No. 3) and Oregon vs. Texas Tech (No. 7). Washington State’s game finished fourth among those matchups.

The Cougars will take that, particularly at this stage of their school’s history, where they’re trying to prove their worth as a national brand. Ever since the Pac-12 crumbled and WSU became one of two teams left standing, everyone at the top of the program, from university president Kirk Schulz to athletic director Pat Chun to head football coach Jake Dickert, has argued the same thing: Washington State pulls the TV viewership necessary to remain in a power conference.

“What’s the merit?” Dickert said after Saturday’s game. “We go out there and do more with less than maybe anybody in the country. So why is that a situation or circumstance, but we can’t continue to do this at the highest level? I mean that. Are we going on wins? Are we going on location? Are we going on revenue market? I don’t know what it is.”

During his weekly news conference Monday afternoon, Dickert addressed some of those previous comments, saying he made them out of visceral emotion.

“I think you probably saw some raw emotion, and I think it came out in passion,” Dickert said. “I really mean that. I’m passionate about Washington State. I’m passionate about its people. I’m passionate about its alumni, the current players, the future players. Really passionate about our staff and what we’re building and how we’re doing it. It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to all of us. And it just came out a certain way. It was authentic, and it was raw. But it’s real.”

The No. 23 Cougars will get another chance to draw TV viewers on Sept. 23, when they host No. 16 Oregon State in a primetime slot, 4 p.m. on Fox.

Hicks adds to list of national honors

WSU safety Jaden Hicks, who landed on Pro Football Focus’ defensive team of the week thanks to his performance in Saturday’s game, earned two more honors on Tuesday. PFF gave Hicks a 90.2 safety grade, tied for tops in the country, and he was named the Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced.

Hicks secured those awards by delivering one of the best games of his career in the Cougars’ upset of Wisconsin. He finished with nine tackles – seven solo and one for loss – forced a fumble and broke up two passes.

Stone gets another nod

WSU edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. also added another honor to his collection from Saturday’s game, becoming the Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Player of the Week.

That’s in addition to the two awards Stone earned on Monday: Pac-12 Conference defensive player and defensive lineman of the Week. He made five tackles in Saturday’s game, including two strip sacks, one recovered by fellow edge Brennan Jackson for a touchdown.