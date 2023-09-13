Cross country notebook: Coeur d’Alene boys preparing run at state; East Valley’s Logan Hofstee wins Highlander Invite

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The best boys cross country team in the region is regarded as one of the top teams in the nation. And that team can’t be found in the state of Washington.

Hop on the freeway and head 30 miles east and you’ll find that team.

At the Timberlake Farragut Invitational at Farragut State Park north of Coeur d’Alene on Saturday, the Coeur d’Alene boys team ran away from the field with 33 points.

Finishing a distant second was Lewis and Clark (113), while Mt. Spokane took fourth (132).

At a small meet the week before in Libby, Montana, Coeur d’Alene finished with a perfect 15 points. In cross country terms, that’s placing runners first through fifth.

Two nationally respected ranking services have the Vikings among the best in the nation. MileSplit ranked Coeur d’Alene fifth in its preseason rankings and Dyestat has Coeur d’Alene ranked 16th.

“This team could be the surprise of the nation in 2023,” MileSplit posted in its rankings.

Coeur d’Alene took third in Idaho 5A State last year and returned its team intact. No wonder the Vikings entered the season with much hype

“We saw it coming last year,” said Vikings coach Cathy Compton, who is in her 24th season as head coach.

Compton is familiar with successful teams. She coached girls teams to three straight state championships and added a fourth while coaching the boys to a state title in 2011.

Asked what she likes about her team, Compton didn’t hesitate.

“Everything,” she said. “They’re focused and they’re grounded. They have a task to achieve. They’re connected. They’re the best of friends.”

It makes her job easy.

“You barely do any coaching,” she said. “They coach themselves. They put the work in.”

Coeur d’Alene is led by a pair of twins – juniors Maximus Cervi-Skinner and Zackery Skinner. Seniors Jacob King and Lachlan May, junior Kyle Rohlinger, sophomore Mitchell Rietze and freshman Wyatt Carr round out the lineup.

Compton said she can’t pick the twins apart when they’re standing in front of her. But it becomes apparent quickly who they are when they run. Max took third at Farragut, finishing in 15 minutes, 42.2 seconds.

Kade Brownell of Mt. Spokane was second (15:38.6).

Coeur d’Alene placed five in the top 11. The Vikings had a 42.4-second margin from first runner to fifth.

Lewis and Clark took second without the benefit of a runner finishing in the top 10. The Tigers’ five runners finished 15th through 38th in a 57-second pack.

There were a handful of Boise-area teams that attended the meet at Farragut to get a look at Coeur d’Alene, heavily favored to win state.

Compton has an intelligent team, too. They captured the academic state title last year.

“I’m more proud of that than a lot of things in my career,” Compton said.

As for this year’s team, Compton couldn’t be more proud of the Vikings’ preparation.

“They did their homework this summer,” Compton said. “And we’re doing our best to get them there (a state title) for sure.”

In the girls meet at Farragut, Mt. Spokane won with 103 points and Coeur d’Alene (114) took second.

Sophomore Annabelle Carr of Coeur d’Alene Charter led the top area girls by finishing second (19:33.4). Sophomore Jane Wycoff (19:37.1) of Mt. Spokane was fourth and sophomore Dakota Keyworth (19:42.9) of Coeur d’Alene was fifth.

Hofstee wins at Highlander

At the shorter Highlander Invitational at Shadle Park on Saturday, defending State 2A champ Logan Hofstee of East Valley took the seniors race in 14:11.64 on the 2.5-mile course. Cross country meets are traditionally 3.1 miles.

Senior teammates Charlotte Cullen (14:56.47) and Raegan Borg (15:05.79) of Mead finished second and third, respectively.

Other winners: Benjamin Morales (12:57.19), St. George’s, senior boys; Katie Lubbe (15:27.64), Lewis and Clark, junior girls; and Calvin Hilton (12:56.28), Cheney, junior boys.

Weekly rankings

No Greater Spokane League 4A teams made the coaches rankings this week. The Lewis and Clark boys received votes.

In 3A, the Cheney boys were third and Mt. Spokane fourth. North Central received votes. In the girls, Mt. Spokane received votes.

In 2A, no GSL boys teams were ranked. In the girls, East Valley and West Valley received votes.

In 1A, Lakeside girls were ranked third and Medical Lake fifth. In the boys, Lakeside was ninth.

In the 2B/1B poll, the St. George’s boys were fifth, Davenport sixth and Valley Christian seventh. In the girls, Garfield-Palouse was second, St. George’s fourth, Republic fifth, Northwest Christian seventh and Colfax ninth.