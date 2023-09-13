Family Calendar

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407.

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Family Play and Learn Storytime – Children play and learn during 30 minutes of picture books, singing songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities that explore the concepts of math, science, art, and literacy. For ages 2-5. Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Pokemon Club – Meet and battle other Pokémon gamers and trainers every Monday at 3:15 p.m. Bring cards to battle, trade (with a parent’s permission) or show off with fellow enthusiasts. For kids of all ages, no registration required. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Wash. Free. (509) 635-1490.

LEGO Robotics Club – Learn the world of LEGO robotics. Young engineers work together to build a variety of LEGO creations. Finished builds will be able to move, light up, sense colors, and more. All skill levels welcome, grades 2-5. Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Toddler Play and Learn Storytime – Toddlers learn and play with 20 minutes of story time, songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities featuring math, science, and literacy. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Art Club – Youth and families are invited to create together and explore the world of art. Use everything the art station has to offer to craft, write, or build a piece of art. Friday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

The HUB Family Game Night – Family Game Night is organized by the HUB Sports Center to encourage families to spend an evening playing and connecting together. Grab the family or friends and come to the HUB to choose from a variety of games. This is not a drop-off event; parents are encouraged to play games with the kids. Friday, 5-7 p.m. Hub Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $10/person; $15/two people; $25/family. (509) 927-0602.

Touch-a-Truck – Children will be allowed to touch their favorite first responder and construction vehicles, get behind the wheel, and meet the people who help to build, protect, and serve our community. Proceeds go to the Junior League of Spokane. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $5.

Social-Emotional Skills and Literacy – Learn how to use books to teach kids skills such as sharing, impulse control and taking turns. Come away with ideas and resources for helping kids de-stress and control their emotions. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Autumn Astronomy Under the Stars – View the Moon and Saturn’s rings through a telescope. Learn details about the cosmos that will enhance understanding of the universe. Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.